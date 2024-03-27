Bonnie Lythgoe's SNOW WHITE Returns to Sydney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After five years, the queen of pantomime Bonnie Lythgoe is back! Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of bringing ‘panto’ to Australia, Bonnie Lythgoe Productions announces a brand-new version of SNOW WHITE running for an exclusive limited season from 7 September at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta.



SNOW WHITE was the first panto that Bonnie Lythgoe brought to Australia in 2014, and she’s delighted to charm audiences from ages 3 to 103 again with this special new fairytale production.



Also announced today is the casting of Australian musical theatre darling, Debora Krizak, starring as the glorious ‘Wicked Queen’. Debora has been a leading lady in productions spanning over two decades, including The Producers, Anything Goes, Mamma Mia, Cinderella, Billy Elliot, A Chorus Line, and Sweet Charity.



Bonnie Lythgoe said: “The beloved story of Snow White is a show for adults as much as it is for the kids, known for its interactive style and humour. I cannot wait to welcome back Australian audiences to boo, hiss and cheer together again, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have Debora Krizak joining us as everyone’s favourite fairytale nemesis!”



A Bonnie Lythgoe panto is a magical theatrical experience with a rollicking mix of song, dance and good old-fashioned fun with a modern twist. The show is hilarious one minute yet heartfelt and imaginative the next, with spectacular sets and costumes to wow the audience.



Previous Bonnie Lythgoe Productions have been a critical, sell-out success, including Cinderella starring Jimmy Rees, Jack and the Beanstalk starring Lucy Durack, Aladdinstarring Beau Ryan, and the original Snow White starring Magda Szubanski, Sir Cliff Richard and Kyle Sandilands.



More casting announcements coming soon. Tickets on sale today.

