Bonnie Lythgoe Productions PresentsÂ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Bonnie Lythgoe's GIANT 3D SPECTACULAR PANTO JACK AND THE BEANSTALK opens Friday 12 July and already the first two shows are SOLD OUT plus Dress Circle seats have been released for Saturday 13th, Sunday 14th and Wednesday 15th shows. This magical, laughter filled production that features a fantastic 3D sequence transports the audience deep into the Giant's castle will be in Sydney for 10 days only closing on 21 July.

Come along and see Australia's favourite music theatre star LUCY DURACK in her Panto debut as 'Fairy Crystal Spirit of the Beans', JIMMY REES (aka Jimmy Giggle) as 'Simple Simon Trott', Peter Rowsthorn (from Kath & Kim) as 'King Able Crumble', "I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here" Winner RICHARD REID, MALCOM LORD as Dame Trott, Hi-5 favourite LACHLAN DEARING as 'Jack' and ANASTASIA FENERI as Jill.

BOOKINGS: Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 139 588





