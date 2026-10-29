Bondi Books & Ideas Weekend to Open at Bondi Pavilion

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Waverley Council has announced the first ever Bondi Books & Ideas Weekend, a celebration of books, literature, ideas and community from Friday 20 November to Sunday 22 November, at Bondi Pavilion.

This exciting new addition to Bondi's cultural calendar brings together leading novelists, poets, journalists, memoirists, creatives, thinkers and cultural commentators for a weekend of engaging conversations, stories and performances.

Building on the popularity of Waverley Council's Talks & Ideas program, presented at Bondi Pavilion since 2022, the Bondi Books & Ideas Weekend offers three vibrant days for the community to share in the joy of storytelling. Discovering fresh voices and meeting favourite authors, audiences will have the chance to hear impactful personal stories and learn fascinating insights from renown subject matter experts.

With 13 events spanning keynotes, author talks, lively panels, hands-on workshops and even yoga, the weekend offers something for every curious mind, all by the serene backdrop of Bondi Beach.

Lovers of the written word can listen to powerful poetry from First Nations poets, wordsmiths and spoken-word artists and locals can discover the real-life inspiration behind Bondi authors riveting new books. The program also tackles some of today's biggest questions, from ethical AI and social media's outrage economy to parenting advice and brain ageing, as well as how to examine the role of ideas – and the freedom to express them – in Australia's shifting political and cultural landscape.

Executive Manager, Arts, Culture and Events at Waverley Council, Tanya Goldberg said: 'This world-class program offers our audiences dynamic ways to connect and be inspired. Every day each of us is confronted with the astounding complexities of contemporary life, and our first ever Bondi Books & Ideas Weekend is our newest way of embracing and untangling these as a community, with joy, curiosity and open-mindedness. I can't wait to explore, imagine and debate with some of Australia's greatest minds and local legends right here at Bondi.'

The opening keynote addresses will be delivered by bestselling author and thought-leader Dr Anne Summers, who urges us to galvanise our intellectual energy and create the conditions for bold ideas to help define who we are – and who we might become – as a nation. While award-winning author and critic, James Bradley, will use the closing keynote address to lay out a vision for the enduring value of human meaning and creativity in an age of machine intelligence.

Local storytelling will also take centre stage in Passionate Bondi as locals and editors of beloved blog Bondi Observer Remo and Melanie Giuffré reflect on their favourite Bondi stories, people and memories. Sisterhood and Suspense in the Eastern Suburbs will unpack what's lurking just beneath the surface with authors Sophie Stern and Katie Hoskins, who have each written mysteries set in Waverley neighbourhoods.

Proud Gunai woman and award-winning multidisciplinary artist and writer, Kirli Saunders will curate an afternoon of First Nations poetry and performance.

Audiences will be treated to an outstanding line-up of talks illuminated by the brilliant minds of authors, including physician and broadcaster Dr Norman Swan; author of Mao's Last Dancer Li Cunxin; columnist and radio presenter Richard Glover; globally renowned resilience researcher Dr Lucy Hone; survivor of the Sudan and Ethiopian Civil Wars, and internationally recognised educator and refugee advocate Abang Anade Othow; and trailblazing political communications strategist Ed Coper.

Workshops will also feature across the weekend, including a yoga session and creative workshop led by Bondi-local, actor, author and yogi Rachael Coopes; as well as 'Thriving Through Uncertainty and Change', a resilience workshop providing participants with practical tools for navigating tough times led by Dr Lucy Hone, the author of How Will I Ever Get Through This?

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