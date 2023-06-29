Bob Downe Returns To Paddo RSL in August

Performances are 26th & 27th August 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 1 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 2 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA Photo 3 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA
REVIEW: Disney's First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of Photo 4 REVIEW: Disney's First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of The Reimagined West End Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: THE MUSICAL

Bob Downe Returns To Paddo RSL in August

Bob Downe Returns To Paddo RSL in August

After his sell out success of Viva Bob Vegas! Bob Downe is bringing back his new swinging cabaret Jazzy! to the Paddo RSL 26th & 27th August 2023.

To mark the occasion, he's recreating the entire album, live on stage with a hot jazz band and reuniting with his original guest Pastel Vespa - complete with fan fav songs including 'Yeh-Yeh, 'Mack the Knife,' 'That's Life' and 'Fly Me to the Moon'

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the release of the Prince of Polyester's ARIA-nominated live comedy jazz album, JAZZY! But let's face it - Bob Downe isn't getting any older!

Bob's stage shows have played to acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, touring across Australia and the UK recently including Viva Bob Vegas on P&O Comedy Cruises and performing for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance. Bob's TV appearances range from Countdown to The Project, The Mike Walsh Show to Studio 10, and hosting multiple Sydney Mardi Gras broadcasts. As Mark he's heard regularly on ABC local radio and presented The Way We Were, a ratings winner on ABCTV in 2004. He is also featured on Kath & Kim as 'Darryl' the menswear salesman.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB Comes to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Photo
50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB Comes to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland will welcome Annabel Crabb and her hit one-woman show: 50 Odd Years Of Crabb in November for an exclusive Sydney season.

2
WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE THINGS Comes to 5 Eliza, Newtown in July Photo
WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE THINGS Comes to 5 Eliza, Newtown in July

Back by popular demand, this devilish, wickedly fun show has been hailed as one of Sydney's Top shows to see in Sydney by Time Out.  Brace yourself for a night of entertainment that pushes boundaries and leaves you craving more. 

3
Opera Australia Will Embark on Tour With THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Photo
Opera Australia Will Embark on Tour With THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

Opera Australia will embark on its 27th annual National Tour with Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, opening 14 July at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta before travelling over 14,000 kilometres across the country.

4
The 2023 Art Music Awards Will Take Place at Carriageworks in August Photo
The 2023 Art Music Awards Will Take Place at Carriageworks in August

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre have announced that the 2023 Art Music Awards will be held on Tuesday 15 August, at Carriageworks in Sydney on Gadigal land, celebrating the achievements of outstanding talent in the composition, performance, education and presentation of Australian music. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decadence & Debauchery
Verity Lane Market (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wharf 1 Theatre (7/29-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tap Pack
Sydney Opera House (7/19-7/30)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Gioconda In Concert
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/09-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Canberra Theatre Centre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tales of Hoffmann
Joan Sutherland Theatre (7/11-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Poison of Polygamy
Wharf 1 Theatre (6/08-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You