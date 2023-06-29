Bob Downe Returns To Paddo RSL in August

After his sell out success of Viva Bob Vegas! Bob Downe is bringing back his new swinging cabaret Jazzy! to the Paddo RSL 26th & 27th August 2023.

To mark the occasion, he's recreating the entire album, live on stage with a hot jazz band and reuniting with his original guest Pastel Vespa - complete with fan fav songs including 'Yeh-Yeh, 'Mack the Knife,' 'That's Life' and 'Fly Me to the Moon'

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the release of the Prince of Polyester's ARIA-nominated live comedy jazz album, JAZZY! But let's face it - Bob Downe isn't getting any older!

Bob's stage shows have played to acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, touring across Australia and the UK recently including Viva Bob Vegas on P&O Comedy Cruises and performing for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance. Bob's TV appearances range from Countdown to The Project, The Mike Walsh Show to Studio 10, and hosting multiple Sydney Mardi Gras broadcasts. As Mark he's heard regularly on ABC local radio and presented The Way We Were, a ratings winner on ABCTV in 2004. He is also featured on Kath & Kim as 'Darryl' the menswear salesman.