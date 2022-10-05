Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Billy Connolly 'Born On A Rainy Day' Art Exhibition Comes To Canberra And Sydney

Billy last performed in Australia in 2014, and formally retired from stand-up comedy in December 2020.

Australia - Sydney News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

Billy Connolly 'Born On A Rainy Day' Art Exhibition Comes To Canberra And Sydney

Billy Connolly's highly acclaimed collection of limited edition prints and stainless-steel sculptures "Born on a Rainy Day" is as humorous as his own comedy!

It was on a rainy day in 2007 that Billy first put pen to paper. Taking refuge from the grey drizzle of Montreal, Canada, he entered an art shop with a twinkling curiosity and left with an armful of supplies and the urge to create.

Back in his hotel room, his felt-tips and sketchbook formed a portal for his imagination. And over the subsequent years his drawings evolved into his debut fine art collection.

Billy last performed in Australia in 2014, and formally retired from stand-up comedy in December 2020.

In March 2022 he released his eighth collection of "Born on a Rainy Day".

Explaining his flexible approach, Billy says: "It's lovely, the way people think you do it. People think I paint or draw things on purpose. I don't, I just draw. And then as it goes on, it becomes obvious what it's going to be (to me). And then I can think about it along those lines: a horse, a man or a balloon. That's when I name it - at the end."

Billy's art has been likened to the cave paintings of the Aurignacian period (40,000-25,000 BC) which are characterised by their linear, one-dimensional approach. Charmingly simplistic, his faceless figures possess an extraordinary self-awareness and humanity. Devoid of emotion or expression, their anonymity opens them up to individual interpretation, creating a unique bond with the viewer.

Free Entry. Original Art, Limited Edition Prints and Sculptures by Billy on sale at the Exhibition only.




More Hot Stories For You


Trevor Ashley Will Play the Role of Pharaoh in the Sydney Season of JOSEPH...Trevor Ashley Will Play the Role of Pharaoh in the Sydney Season of JOSEPH...
October 4, 2022

Star of musial theatre, cabaret, film and television, TREVOR ASHLEY will star exclusively as Pharaoh, in this dazzling new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, for the strictly limited Sydney season from February 2023. New seats will be released for sale on Friday 7 October 2022.
Richard Roxburgh Will Lead Sydney Theatre Company's THE TEMPEST Richard Roxburgh Will Lead Sydney Theatre Company's THE TEMPEST
October 4, 2022

Australian stage and screen legend Richard Roxburgh returns to Sydney Theatre Company next month to play enigmatic sorcerer Prospero alongside a fabulous ensemble cast in Shakespeare’s The Tempest, directed by STC’s Artistic Director Kip Williams.  
THE MONOLOGUE COLLECTIVE Begins at Kings Cross Theatre This MonthTHE MONOLOGUE COLLECTIVE Begins at Kings Cross Theatre This Month
October 3, 2022

The Monologue Collective is a performance of ten monologues written by teenagers for teenagers to perform in the HSC Drama Performance. Stories of queer love, neurodiversity, dealing with trauma, and toxic masculinity that all written by the diverse voice of Australian youth today.
Willoughby Symphony Orchestra to Present Highlights From Disney's FANTASIA This MonthWilloughby Symphony Orchestra to Present Highlights From Disney's FANTASIA This Month
October 2, 2022

WILLOUGHBY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA will present highlights from two of Disney’s most extraordinary and groundbreaking animated features, Fantasia, and its sequel Fantasia 2000 in concert live to film. There will be two concerts only on Saturday 22 October at the Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood.
Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW Announces the Return of ACTober 2022Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW Announces the Return of ACTober 2022
October 2, 2022

Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW has announced its participation in ACTober, an annual month-long campaign to support members of the performing arts community, including performers, creative, crew and arts workers. ACTober runs throughout Australia and New Zealand during the month of October, with the purpose of shining a spotlight on the industry and the talented people within it.