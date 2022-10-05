Billy Connolly 'Born On A Rainy Day' Art Exhibition Comes To Canberra And Sydney

Billy Connolly's highly acclaimed collection of limited edition prints and stainless-steel sculptures "Born on a Rainy Day" is as humorous as his own comedy!

It was on a rainy day in 2007 that Billy first put pen to paper. Taking refuge from the grey drizzle of Montreal, Canada, he entered an art shop with a twinkling curiosity and left with an armful of supplies and the urge to create.

Back in his hotel room, his felt-tips and sketchbook formed a portal for his imagination. And over the subsequent years his drawings evolved into his debut fine art collection.

Billy last performed in Australia in 2014, and formally retired from stand-up comedy in December 2020.

In March 2022 he released his eighth collection of "Born on a Rainy Day".

Explaining his flexible approach, Billy says: "It's lovely, the way people think you do it. People think I paint or draw things on purpose. I don't, I just draw. And then as it goes on, it becomes obvious what it's going to be (to me). And then I can think about it along those lines: a horse, a man or a balloon. That's when I name it - at the end."

Billy's art has been likened to the cave paintings of the Aurignacian period (40,000-25,000 BC) which are characterised by their linear, one-dimensional approach. Charmingly simplistic, his faceless figures possess an extraordinary self-awareness and humanity. Devoid of emotion or expression, their anonymity opens them up to individual interpretation, creating a unique bond with the viewer.

