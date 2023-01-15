Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Belvoir to Present FEMINAZI for Sydney World Pride Beginning Next Month

FEMINAZI will run from February 22nd till March 11th.

Jan. 15, 2023  

FEMINAZI at 25A will be part of Belvoir's Sydney World Pride Programming.

Feminazi is the first play programmed for Belvoir 25A's 2023 season as part of Belvoir's Sydney World Pride season. This is a program with independent artists set out to put an unfunded show for $1500 in Belvoir. Feminazi by Laneikka Denne will be performed in the downstairs theatre of Belvoir, while Blessed Union by Maeve Marsden will be performed on the mainstage. Belvoir's Sydney World Pride programming will make Sydney Theatre History by programming two lesbian led as their only Mardi Gra plays.

The play sparked from an instagram post the playwright saw online posing the question: can a non-binary person be a lesbian? "I was enraged at first that this was even a question but then I started to think about queer and misogynistic bias I have within myself as a lesbian... and it sort of unraveled into this question about societies obsessed with invalidating others even if they belong to the same identity group as ourselves."

FEMINAZI follows a self proclaimed 'Feminazi' as she sets out to kill every man in the world that results in an identity crisis. The play is a part digital, part theatre performance that asks the audience to understand the constructs of gender and ingrained homophobia within our queer world and reflect on queer guilt, inherent misogyny and homophobia within self. It is a show about queer pride for those who are not normally represented at pride; non-binary lesbians.

For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219049®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbelvoir.com.au%2Fproductions%2Ffeminazi%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

or @feminazi2023 on instagram, facebook and tiktok.




