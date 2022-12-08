Bell Shakespeare Announces Further Casting For ROMEO AND JULIET
Performances run 23 June â€“ 27 August 2023.
Bell Shakespeare has announced further cast members for its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet, the first full production to be presented in the company's theatre The Neilson Nutshell at Pier 2/3 at Walsh Bay Arts Precinct from 23 June - 27 August 2023, with a two-week season at the Arts Centre Melbourne in the middle, from 14 - 29 July 2023.
Artistic Director Peter Evans' beautifully intimate new production stars Rose Riley and Jacob Warner as the star-crossed lovers, and they will be joined onstage by just announced cast members Ana Maria Belo as Lady Capulet, James Evans as Capulet, Kyle Morrison as Benvolio, Robert Menzies as the Nurse and Friar, and Blazey Best as Mercutio.
This passionate portrayal will bring audiences closer than ever before to the intensity and the heartbreak of Shakespeare's most evocative tragedy. After a chance meeting, a forbidden love is ignited between two young lovers, Romeo and Juliet. And despite the unending, violent feud between their families, they will risk everything to be together.
Artistic Director Peter Evans said: "I am excited that perennial favourite Romeo and Juliet is our first full production in The Neilson Nutshell. This early tragedy from Shakespeare is endlessly fascinating. Romeo and Juliet is of course the saddest of sad plays but also one of the funniest and naughtiest tragedies ever written. It is a tragedy of accidents where a community's selfish, ancient feud fatally impacts the young people. In The Neilson Nutshell this will be raw and contemporary, and you will be up close and personal with this great play. I am pleased to continue my collaboration with Rose Riley and Jacob Warner as Juliet and Romeo. Funny, irreverent, and fearless actors who will take these great roles by the scruff of the neck. Not to be missed. We are also pleased to be taking our 'Nutshell' production to the semi-circular space of the Fairfax Studio at the Arts Centre in Melbourne, so wonderful for Shakespeare."
Single tickets are now on sale here.
