Beckett's Presents Theatre Vignette No.4 I'M WITH HER This Month

Sydney's beautiful Beckett's Glebe has announced the fourth in their exciting "dinner-theatre" series, I'M WITH HER - the brilliant new Australian play by Walkley Award winner, Victoria Midwinter Pitt (writer and director).

In the era of #metoo, millions of women around the world are sharing their stories of discrimination and abuse - but inside those stories, there's a part often left unsaid, creating a seed of heroic resistance. Based on conversations with eight extraordinary women, this is the tight rope that I'M WITH HER traverses.

Curated by Beckett's co-founder the playwright-director Wendy Beckett (whom has just returned from a tour of her production 'Sappho" throughout Greece) and matched with the culinary delights of renown chef extraordinaire Jeff Schroeter (former Baywater Brasserie and Bistro Moncur) this four-course dinner, wine and theatre promises to be a night to remember.

For one-night only, 'experience' the powerful voices of the Australian stage, Lynette Curran and Deborah Galanos, who will present two vignettes from the show, bringing to life two very different women - nonagenarian botanist, Marion Blackwell; and world-renowned counter-terrorism expert and recently appointed Federal Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth, Anne Aly MP.

Notes to Editors: The other six women who tell their stories in the complete I'M WITH HER are bartender Nikki Keating; sex worker activist Julie Bates; Catholic nun Patricia Madigan; world champion surfer Pam Burridge; anthropologist and indigenous leader, Marcia Langton, and, Australia's first female Prime Minister, Julia Gillard.

Says Beckett, "This play is destined to become a fire-starter for change, a landmark in Australian theatre. It takes us into the minds of several talented women in our country - where we learn of their uniquely different experience of reality. And what a joy it is to be celebrating the birth of this new play in the cultural hub of Becketts with co-owners Jeff Schroeter and his wife Julia Vargiu. Our mutual love of the arts and fine dining is akin to the New York Algonquin of yesteryear where sharing new experiences together feels like a family visit to the club. Perhaps Dorothy Parker will show up!"

I'M WITH HER the vignette will be presented between four delicious courses by Executive Chef Jeff Schroeter. It will be performed in Beckett's sandstone private wine cellar - designed by Wendy Beckett's set designer, Halcyon Pratt - with matched wines (non-alcoholic available) selected by Beckett's talented Sommelier.

Beckett's, previously home to Sydney's iconic Darling Mills is recognised by many as Sydney's true dining-home to the arts as the team behind the name continues to celebrate culture, creativity, and cuisine in inner-west Glebe.

The venue's next event, slated for 17 November 2022, will feature Kamilaroi man and actor Thomas (Heartbreak High) Weatherall - announced as the 2021 Balnaves Aboriginal & Torres Straight Island Fellow - performing a vignette of his own creation, BLUE, while Schroeter prepares another 5-course degustation designed to enhance the theatrical experience. For bookings and further details see here.