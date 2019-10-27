Bangarra's Bennelong Comes to Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Australia's leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, will present its multi award-winning production of Bennelong at Sydney's newest venue Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ on 13 - 14 March, 2020.



Described by critics as "Ravishingly beautiful", "Utterly searing" and "A benchmark in Australian dance creativity", Bennelong will be a milestone moment in the inaugural year of programming for the 2,000 seat Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ located in Greater Western Sydney.

Originally choreographed and staged in 2017, Bennelong is one of Bangarra's most lauded productions, having been awarded a total of seven Helpmann Awards including the prestigious title 'Best New Australian Work'. Bangarra dancer Beau Dean Riley Smith was the recipient of both the Helpmann Award for 'Best Male Dancer' and Australian Dance Award for 'Outstanding Performance' in 2018 for his captivating lead role of Woollarawarre Bennelong.



Choreographed by Bangarra Artistic Director Stephen Page, Bennelong is the story of Woollarawarre Bennelong - the namesake of Sydney's Bennelong Point whose legacy has influenced the past, present and future of Australia's history and people.



Woollarawarre Bennelong was a senior man of the Eora, from the Port Jackson area in Sydney. He is one of the most mythologised and celebrated individuals from the days of First Contact. Bennelong was one of the first Aboriginal men to be taken from his people and introduced to European ways and one of the first Aboriginal people to have their life story recorded and documented through the early diaries of the British military. With extraordinary curiosity, courage and diplomacy, Bennelong led his community to survive a clash of cultures, and left a legacy that reverberates through contemporary life.



Bennelong showcases outstanding Australian creative talent with Jacob Nash (sets), Jennifer Irwin (costumes), and Nick Schlieper (lighting) bringing their impeccable aesthetic to the production, and Steve Francis (composer) delivering a moving and inventive score.



BOOKING INFORMATION:

Bangarra + West HQ Pre-Sales start: 4 November 2019, 10am

General Public on sale: 11 November 2019 10am



Venue: Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Date: 13 - 14 March 2020

Time: 7:30pm





