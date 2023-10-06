Bach Akademie Australia Presents Spectacular Finale to the 2023 Season BACH IN THE CASTLE OF HEAVEN - CELEBRATING 300 YEARS OF BACH IN LEIPZIG

Bach Akademie Australia ends a stellar year of early music-making with a heavenly, imperial and imperious program – three splendid concerts in three spectacular venues – featuring 20 instrumentalists and 16 singers.

2023 has brought an opportunity to celebrate the 300th anniversary of one of the greatest events in musical history: J.S. Bach's appointment as Thomaskantor in Leipzig. As a result, a new era in music history began. For the next 27 years, the requirements of his appointment combined with his deep faith and desire to encourage faith in all others, inspired Bach to produce music of such staggering beauty, complexity and profundity that it changed the course of music forever.

“These works, particularly the cantatas, are still performed and idolised around the world today,” says BAA artistic director Madeleine Easton. “This is evidenced by the more than 300 Bach choirs and societies that exist worldwide! To celebrate the momentous event, we have chosen 3 of his most celebrated Leipzig cantatas and his jubilant motet ‘Singet dem Herrn'.

How can the works of Bach ever be adequately summed up? Madeleine leaves it to the Akademie's international patron Sir John Eliot Gardiner:



“But it is Bach, making music in the Castle of Heaven, who gives us the voice of God – in human form. He is the one who blazes a trail, showing us how to overcome our imperfections through the perfections of his music: to make divine things human and human things divine.”

Come and celebrate the timeless work of the Baroque master as well as a magnificent year of music-making by his premier Australian exponents - in any of three spectacular concerts this November.

PROGRAM

J.S. Bach Chorale Prelude ‘In Dulci Jublio' BWV 729

J.S. Bach Cantata ‘Unser mund sei voll Lachens' BWV 110

J.S. Bach Motet ‘Singet dem Herrn' BWV 225

— Interval —

J.S. Bach Cantata ‘Jesu, der du meine Seele' BWV 78

J.S. Bach Cantata ‘Wachet auf' BWV 140



Saturday, Nov 18 at 7:00 PM - St Finbar's Catholic Church 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook (*amended program)

Sunday, Nov 19 at 2:30 PM Our Lady of Dolours Church, 94 Archer Street Chatswood

Thursday, Nov 23 at 7:00 PM City Recital Hall 2 Angel Place Sydney,

More information and bookings: Click Here or 1300 785 377

