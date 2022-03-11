Friday 11th March, 7 pm, Sydney Fringe, Spiegeltent, The Rocks.

BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT.

Bernie Dieter presents the quintessential cabaret.

For those that want to experience the true essence of cabaret again or for the first time, this is your show.

Dieter is the ultimate host whose has gathered a harmonious troupe of outstanding performers that live and breathe Club Kabarett.

This enthralling night of entertainment tickles your bohemian, gender bending, and debaucherous funny bone.

Bernie's expertise is not only in her superb commanding voice and clever, topical humour but also in her skill at the immersive experience. Yes, as expected there is the audience participation, and this is done so masterfully. The whole audience feels involved in the hilarity and never at the expense of an individual.

The sense of connection through this joyous audience engagement is so timely. This is one of the many aspects of cabaret that this troupe does so wonderfully.

A clever highlight of the evening is Dieter's original number: "Everybody Wants To Touch Me". A hilarious and entertaining comment of how the pandemic has affected us all as individuals. This song contributes to one of the themes of the night, as Dieter says:

"this show is the ultimate party at the end of the world, where my family of misfits and I stick a defiant middle finger up at the past 2 years and celebrate freedom and difference in all its forms. Come and play!"

Another theme is exploring how glorious live performance is. As Bernie says "This is not Netflix". Besides seeing an astounding show, the performers and audience, as one, beam with the exhilaration of living it live.

Every act in this satirical and saucy speakeasy has amazing expertise.

Mathew Pope adds clever and unique moves to his aerial pieces. His work is both electric and moving. Jacqueline Furey takes a one trick idea and turns it into a work of art. It is the imagery of an alternate art gallery. She then does a flabbergasting fire act, just wow. Lisa Lottie's hoop act is phenomenal and her source of encouragement is genius, this is delightfully set to a very apt song, Rebel Yell. J'aiMime's balloon act is inventive and joyous to behold. Visually beautiful and extraordinary while thoroughly engaging and hysterical. Blue Phoenix does a pole act that defies the limits of the human body, astounding and a wonder to behold.

Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett has it all. Risqué and funny original songs, ribald, diverse and breathtaking acts, and a Weimer-punk jazz band in a provocative, debauched, dark and hilarious night of wonderous entertainment.

Their next stop is The Spiegeltent in Wollongong March 12 - 20. This is a must see show.

Photo credits: Bernie Dieter, Nina Otranto, Sydney Fringe.