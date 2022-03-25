BREATHING CORPSES Comes to Kings Cross Theatre in April

Eye Contact Theatre Company will present Laura Wade's award-winning Breathing Corpses, playing at KXT from the 8th - 23rd April (Tues-Fri 7.30pm, Sat 6pm & Sun 5pm).

The play debuted 17 years ago at the Royal Court Theatre in London, reviewed as "a terrifying tour de force" and "highly intriguing" with "undeniable edge" and nominated for an Olivier Award. It earned Wade the Critic's Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright, the Pearson Playwrights Best Play Award and George Devine Award.

"Three people are connected by gruesome discovery - even if they don't know it. Amy, a hotel cleaner, discovers her second dead body on the job. Jim spirals into a post-traumatic depression after discovering a dismembered body in one of the storage units he hires out. Kate lashes out violently at her boyfriend and his dog after stumbling across a body on her morning walk."

Featuring a cast of seven and with a team of ten creatives, Breathing Corpses offers a delicate yet brutal look at the effects of death on a person and their relationships, and their grappling to understand mortality and morality after their world has been changed forever. The play tackles themes of male suicide, self-care and coping, domestic violence and violence against women.

After THREE false starts, presenting this show is fourth time lucky for young independent company Eye Contact - first due to the closure of Limelight On Oxford and then Covid-19 (twice). In spite of this, the show remains as relevant and the team as impassioned as when it was first programmed. Breathing Corpses marks Eye Contact's second staged production in Sydney following a 2019 production of Emma Wright's Hairworm at Old 505 Theatre. The season also follows Sydney Theatre Company's 2021 production of Wade's most recent work, Home, I'm Darling.

With Nisrine Amine, Xavier Coy, Zelman Cressey-Gladwin, Mark Langham, Monica Sayers, Joshua Shediak, Emma Wright

Director: Jess Davis

Producer: Emma Wright

Stage Manager: Caity Cowan

Production Designer: Kate Beere

Sound Designer: Sam Cheng

Lighting Designer: Sophie Parker

Intimacy Coordinators: Adeeb Razzouk & Michela Carattini

Dialect Coach: Linda Nicholls-Gidley

Fight Choreographer: Scott Witt

Photographer: Becky Matthews