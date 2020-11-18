BONNIE LYTHGOE'S PANTO SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN DWARFS Sydney Coliseum Theatre 2021 Dates Announced 

Hundreds of thousands of Australians have experienced the sheer delight of Director and Producer, Bonnie Lythgoe's pantos. With incredible sets and special effects, star-studded casts, dazzling costumes, thrilling musical numbers - they're the must see family event that comes to Sydney each July.

Playing from Friday 2 to Sunday 11 July 2021 at Sydney Coliseum Theatre will be Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs - as you've never seen it before. Starring Rhonda Burchmore, Tristan McManus (Dancing With The Stars, Studio TEN), Australia's favourite panto funnyman Kev Orkian (Britain's Got Talent). Anastasia Feneri returns for her second panto to play 'Snow White' and exciting new talent Max Fulham will make his panto debut playing the Prince. The iconic Sir Cliff Richard will reprise his pre-recorded on-screen role as the 'Magic Mirror'.

As Bonnie said "Since 2014, we've been spreading the pantomime joy and laughter down-under. After building an incredibly loyal audience across seven dazzling seasons, we really missed laughing and having fun with our amazing Aussie patrons as we had to postpone our 2020 run of shows due to COVID-19.

With 2020 being such a challenging year, we're even more excited to be bringing this panto to life in the new year, as it's the perfect way to get family and friends back together again, in a cross-generational show in a wonderful, safe environment.

"You simply must see our twist on Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs - a true classic that still remains as one of the best-loved fairytales of all time. It's the perfect panto for the entire family with action, adventure, romance and of course the fabulous comedy that appeals to kids and adults alike.

When announcing the fabulous cast Bonnie went on to say "I have come close to working with Tristan on several occasions but have never managed to capture him until now. He is an amazing dancer so I am going to enjoy guiding him through the glorious and wonderful Panto experience.

Last time Rhonda appeared as 'Carabosse' in Sleeping Beauty she received rave reviews from the critics and the public. She played the character with nastiness and evil aplenty and yet had the ability to make the audience laugh with her and adore her. Rhonda is one of the most professional multi talented performers I have ever known and had the pleasure to work with."

And in casting the coveted role of 'Snow White' Bonnie said "Anastasia is a young talented actress who shone in the role of 'Jill' in last year's Jack & the Beanstalk. When casting this year the only person I wanted was Anastasia. She fits the part perfectly."



Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You