BLOOD ON THE WATTLE Comes to Wollongong Workshop Theatre

BLOOD ON THE WATTLE is an explosive depiction of a politician on the outer, and a young stranger who enters his life. Climate change, mining, sex and politics, political parties, border security and refugees - contemporary Australia is put under the spotlight.

The show has a real cliffhanger, and two characters and two pasts come into collision. The play becomes a cathartic outburst at all that is wrong, with a stinger that glimpses a way forward.

The story is a rollercoster with bite, the characters are too real, and their values are held to intense account. Australia is not an island, and we cannot escape our moral responsibilities. (Adult themes)

​

With Befrin Axtjärn, Ken Welsh and Kloud Milas

Written and directed by Geoffrey Sykes

Performances run January 15-29, 2022.

Learn more and book at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/wollongong-workshop-theatre-16376967882.