BLOOD ON THE WATTLE Comes to Wollongong Workshop Theatre

Performances run January 15-29, 2022.

Jan. 24, 2022  
BLOOD ON THE WATTLE is an explosive depiction of a politician on the outer, and a young stranger who enters his life. Climate change, mining, sex and politics, political parties, border security and refugees - contemporary Australia is put under the spotlight.

The show has a real cliffhanger, and two characters and two pasts come into collision. The play becomes a cathartic outburst at all that is wrong, with a stinger that glimpses a way forward.

The story is a rollercoster with bite, the characters are too real, and their values are held to intense account. Australia is not an island, and we cannot escape our moral responsibilities. (Adult themes)

With Befrin Axtjärn, Ken Welsh and Kloud Milas

Written and directed by Geoffrey Sykes

Learn more and book at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/wollongong-workshop-theatre-16376967882.


