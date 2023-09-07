BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Extends Through 17 December

The show will continue at The Grand Electric until Christmas following back-to-back sell-out seasons.

Sep. 07, 2023

BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Extends Through 17 December

Strut & Fret has announced that the hit show Blanc de Blanc Encore will continue at The Grand Electric until Christmas following back-to-back sell-out seasons.

The extravagant and hedonistic world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been captivating audiences with its unique blend of circus cabaret all over Australia, whisking audiences away into a glamorous and extravagant world of vintage French flair. Given its recent success, Strut & Fret are now making this champagne-themed show more accesible to large groups thanks to new packages aimed at the festive season.

“We’ve been delighted by the unprecedented response to the show. Ticket sales have been incredibly strong, and word of mouth has been so overwhelmingly positive, extending the season again was an easy decision to make. We’re also seeing significant numbers of people coming to see the show multiple times – it’s the ultimate compliment”, said Creative Director, Scott Maidment.

You’ll find the Spiegeltent-esque Grand Electric Theatre tucked away behind a French mural-adorned courtyard on the edge of Surry Hills/Redfern.

The star studded, international cast set to play out the year in Sydney includes Cirque du Soleil alumni and fan-favourites – Canadian, Felix Pouliot and award-winning aerialists Spencer Craig and Caitlin Tomson-Moylan from the USA; Jess Mews from Perth with her incredible hula hoop routine, soulful South African vocalist and dancer Sasha Lee Saunders and Adelaide-born dancer in the moonlight Melanie Hawkins.




