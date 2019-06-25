BILOXI BLUES Comes to the Pavilion Theatre in Castle Hill

Biloxi Blues by Neil Simon plays at the Pavilion Theatre in Castle Hill from the 26th July until the 17th August - and will make you laugh... and maybe even cry!

It's 1943 and Eugene M Jerome is on a hot, smelly train to Biloxi, Mississippi to undergo basic training before shipping out to join the war. Wide-eyed and innocent, Eugene holds 3 wartime goals; to become a writer, stay alive and lose his virginity! His enthusiastic pursuit of all three, mixed with an exhilaration for life makes him a target for teasing and the not-so-friendly attention of the platoon's crazy Drill Sergeant. But amongst the push-ups, latrine duty and the questionable food, there is Daisy - the charming, well-read convent girl whom Eugene falls for at a USO dance.

This laugh-out-loud comedy even sneaks in some poignant and heartfelt moments as Eugene learns the power of the written word and the difference between making a stand and simply standing by.

Directing this mouth-watering season is Castle Hill stalwart, Meredith Jacobs. Meredith has directed and acted in numerous Players productions over the years, including directing recent audience favourites, Ladies in Lavender (2017) and Harvey (2018).

Meredith says that beyond being 'laugh-out-loud funny', Biloxi Blues is also powerfully insightful story-telling.

"It's about humans being human, the dynamics of relationships and how they work. It's also spookily relevant in our age of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The lesson is still germane: just because something is 'published' doesn't make it true."

With Neil Simon's recent passing, there's even more poignancy. "Given it is semi-autobiographical, you can't help but feel a greater sense of responsibility to do the play justice... to tell his story."



Biloxi Blues stars Chris Butel, Jason Spindlow, Daniel Vavasour, Julian Floriano, Agustin Lamas, Chris Lundie, Ben Freeman, Michelle Murphy and Kate Gandy.

The Pavilion Theatre is located within the Castle Hill Showground, adjacent to the new Metro rail station. The entrance is at the lights located between Gilbert and Carrington Roads, Castle Hill.

Make a great night at the Pavilion Theatre complete, by enjoying a two-course pre-show dinner at Nobles Restaurant at the Hills Lodge Hotel. Phone 9680 3800 to book your table.

Castle Hill Players present Biloxi Blues by Neil Simon

26th July - 17th August 2019 Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill

Wed, Fri & Sat at 8:15pm: Sun 4:30pm

Tickets: $27 (22 concession)

Bookings: www.paviliontheatre.org.au or 9634 2929





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You