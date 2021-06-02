BACK TO M.A. Will Be Performed at El Rocco Room in July

Madem Productions presents BACK TO M.A., the mother of all cabarets, written by Maria De Marco.

Performed by Maria De Marco & Olivia Vasquez, and directed by Jake Tyler with Musical Director/ Accompanist - Andy Freeborn, Dramaturg - Jye Bryant, and Additional script support - Isabella Forte.

This show is for anyone who spends their whole life talking to their mother and she just won't listen. But M.A. will. I promise! Coming to a community hall near you! When a room full of strangers will make sure you are heard and loved!

WHEN: 4, 11, 18 & 25 July @ 6:30pm (Sundays in July)

WHERE: El Rocco Room, 154 Brougham St, Potts Point

COST: $45/ $50

DURATION: 70 minutes (no interval)

BOOKINGS : https://events.humanitix.com/back-to-ma