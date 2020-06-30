Australia's Newest Virtual Venue The Reservoir Room to Stream Live

Live from The Reservoir Room this week, FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE will showcase our two Saturday Night performers Rai Thistlethwayte and Catherine Alcorn (on top of her hosting duties) who will also be joined by special guests Richard Wilkins, his son Christian Wilkins, Matt Lee, Mia Morrissey and Tom Campbell and other surprise guests to be confirmed.

RAI THISTLETHWAYTE is a highly accomplished pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. As a songwriter, he has been nominated for APRA Song of The Year. His band, Thirsty Merc, has sold over 250,000 albums in Australia, and has been nominated for 5 ARIA awards. Rai will take to The Reservoir Room stage delivering a performance showcasing his love of Jazz, Soul, and Groove music. Other than his accomplished career with Thirsty Merc, Rai tours globally with U.S. Funk/Electronic band KNOWER and New York based guitarist Oz Noy. In 2020, Rai joined guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani's touring band as keyboardist for Joe's world tour (which is currently on hold until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted).

CATHERINE ALCORN is a multi-award-winning artist and host of The Reservoir Room's Friday Night Live, Catherine Alcorn, will take to the stage this Saturday evening as not one, but TWO divas: herself and her most iconic role as The Divine Miss Bette! Hailed as a 'must see!' by the L.A. TIMES, the critically acclaimed chanteuse combines her soaring vocals and wickedly inviting sense of humour in a sizzling hour of cabaret performing material from all of her stage shows including Go Your Own Way: The Story of Christine McVie, Cathartic and The Divine Miss Bette. Featuring a live 5-piece band and backing vocalists led by musical director Glenn Moorhouse (American Idiot, Jersey Boys) do not miss this highly anticipated event!

Richard Wilkins, best known as Entertainment Editor for the Nine Network and co-host of Weekend Today, was also an aspiring popstar in the early 80's, having once toured as support to Grace Jones with his group Wilde and Reckless. Richard will be joined by fashion model, Dancing With The Stars finalist and son Christian Wilkins,

Matt Lee, actor, singer, dancer and Helpmann Award winner for his role in the stage musical Mary Poppins. Matt has worked alongside Ricky Martin, Paula Abdul and The Reservoir Room's own Rodger Corser as well as a judge and choreographer on So You Think You Can Dance.

Mia Morrissey, star of Home and Away and Season 3 of The Voice, returns to The Reservoir Room by popular demand after her performance alongside week 3 live music performer Matt Copley.

Tom Campbell is an award-winning actor, well known and loved in the Sydney theatre scene. In 2012 Tom wrote One Hander, a one-man show about people's reactions throughout his life to his underdeveloped left hand. He has performed One Hander to great acclaim in London, Sydney and Edinburgh. Tom also stars alongside social media queen Celeste Barber as her BFF in the podcast series Celeste & Her Best.

BOOKING DETAILS:

https://www.reservoirroom.com/

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=RESROOM20

Tickets start at $5.00 for Friday Night Live and start at $10 for the Saturday performances

