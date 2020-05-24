Australia's Newest Virtual Venue 'The Reservoir Room' Will Open 5 June

Multi-award-winning Australian entertainer CATHERINE ALCORN has not been idle during the COVID-19 isolation period having joined forces with Sydney TV/Film producer BRIAN COBB. Catherine Alcorn, together with three-time Gold Logie nominee, RODGER CORSER will host Australia's newest virtual venue THE RESERVOIR ROOM.

THE RESERVOIR ROOM will live-stream the Nation's most loved entertainers and fresh faces from theatre, live music, cabaret and drag directly to homes via a digital platform every Friday and Saturday night.

Born from the necessity to resurrect Sydney's live entertainment scene, a dedicated group of industry professionals have collaborated to unveil THE RESERVOIR ROOM - a hidden gem located within the iconic Paddington Town Hall.

On Friday 5 June Catherine Alcorn and Rodger Corser will host a brand-new weekly variety show, FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE. Immediately following on Saturday 6 June is a curated SATURDAY NIGHT CABARET AND LIVE MUSIC PROGRAM showcasing different acts. Friday Night Live Variety and Saturday Night Live Cabaret will be repeated every weekend. Using a four-camera set up THE RESERVOIR ROOM ensures the highest production values delivered to homes via its own social network platform.

EP Catherine Alcorn says, "At The Reservoir Room we are championing talent. We are leading with acts that have lost their work due to Covid-19. This means the artists have no income. We live by the mandate that no one is working for free, and audiences will view for a fee. This is our industry's new normal and we need to ensure our industry can survive these times with light at the end of the tunnel that isn't an oncoming train. The Reservoir Room platform gives us the opportunity create, play, entertain and eat too."

Host Rodger Corser says, "We've all been missing live performances; getting out to gigs; going to see theatre, cabaret and comedy. As we still can't get to shows, we've devised a plan where we bring the show to you. The Reservoir Room is a throw back to live and dangerous TV, crossed with the personal and intimate feel you get from being in the audience of a great live show. You'll get to see great gigs but also be taken backstage where we have a drink, a chat and a laugh with the stars in the Green Room. All streamed into your home, Friday and Saturday nights, It's a great way to kick start the weekend and to be honest with Cath and myself at the helm.... anything could happen!"

Executive Producer Brian Cobb adds, "After the initial shock of the pandemic and the decimation and depression it thrust upon the world, my industry and myself, I longed for an active answer. With my studios as a base thanks to the City of Sydney, Cath and myself connected with a shared vision. Cath's focus would be talent, as I wrangled my tv/film and tech contacts. Together we are now launching a formidable virtual venue, that will evolve to a live performance space known as The Reservoir Room. It's sexy, it's hot and will thrive well into the future."

Artists confirmed to appear include XXXX (headlining music act to be inserted here) Tim Draxl, iOTA, Ursula Yovich, Ben Mingay, Wharf Revue stars Phil Scott and Jonathan Biggins, Erika Heynatz, Ilan Kidron (The Potbelleez), Mark Trevorrow, Blake Bowden, Marney McQueen, Matt Copely, Verushka Darling, The Divine Miss Bette, Ben Gerrard, The James Sarno Quintet with many more to be announced. Daniel Edmonds (9 to 5, CHICAGO, Dream Lover) will Musically Direct Friday Night Live.

