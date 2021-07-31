Australia's Creative and Entertainment Sector Receives $40 Million Boost From RISE

Australia's creative and entertainment sector has received a major boost, with the Morrison Government announcing that $40 million will be shared by 82 leading organisations across the country, under the fourth batch of grants from the $200 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, said this $40 million in funding is especially important during such a difficult period for the sector.

"Demand for RISE funding has been significant since it opened last year. The latest funding will be allocated immediately to create more than 56,000 employment opportunities across the country," Minister Fletcher said.

"RISE has been critical in supporting Australia's live performance venues and events during an unprecedented time of widespread disruption from the pandemic."

Creative Economy Taskforce Chair and Museum of Contemporary Art Director, Liz Ann MacGregor OBE, said the funding is a crucial lifeline for the sector to continue delivering events.

"RISE is rebuilding confidence and assisting arts and entertainment businesses to provide audiences with cultural and creative experiences nationwide. The strong demand for the program is indicative of the importance of this investment," Ms Macgregor said.

"The funding is also invaluable for the broader economy, generating employment and economic activity for other industries such as hospitality and tourism."

In this new batch of projects, the RISE Fund is supporting festivals such as the Adelaide Fringe, and the Sounds West Festival to implement COVID-safe measures and infrastructure including signage, tracking and hand sanitiser stations.

Almost one third of the projects funded to date have been provided funding for COVID safe measures and infrastructure.

Australia's premier Blues festival Bluesfest will receive $2.4 million, the highest amount of RISE funding ever delivered, to reignite the festival with an all Australian line-up following consecutive COVID-19 cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

In March 2020, the Morrison Government announced the RISE Fund would receive an extra $125 million, building on an original commitment of $75 million.

To date, the Government has allocated $140 million of the $200 million RISE Fund, creating more than 145,000 job opportunities and expanding cultural and creative experiences for audiences across Australia.

The Morrison Government is investing more than $1 billion into the arts and creative sector in 2021- 22.

Further information on the RISE Fund is available at: www.arts.gov.au/covid-19-update