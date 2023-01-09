Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Australian Theatre for Young People and Auckland Theatre Company Present THE RESISTANCE

Performances run Thursday 16 February â€“ Saturday 11 March 2023 only at The Rebel Theatre.

Jan. 09, 2023 Â 
Australian Theatre for Young People and Auckland Theatre Company Present THE RESISTANCE

Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Auckland Theatre Company will present Kip Chapman's The Resistance from Thursday 16 February - Saturday 11 March 2023 only at The Rebel Theatre.

The Resistance is a giant protest rally exploring the power of friendship, the pain of ambition, and the deliciousness of potato chips. Set in the arena of the climate justice movement and its mobilisation on social media, interactive theatre maker Kip Chapman takes over The Rebel Theatre and immediately destroys the fourth wall, welcoming the audience on the stage and in on the action. The Resistance is exciting, challenging and interactive.

Writer and director Kip Chapman said, "The Resistance is going to be super fun and like nothing people have seen before. The whole space is going to be transformed into a giant immersive environment and it'll be up to each audience member to choose how much they want to be involved. They can volunteer to be involved in the action or they can sit comfortably in your seat and watch the madness unfold. I can't wait to see how different it will be every night. Each audience has the chance to affect the experience and it's this mix between the audience and the performers that makes this type of work so memorable."

Actor Diya Goswami said, "I am beyond excited to be a part of The Resistance! I've been involved with a couple of ATYP projects here and there, my first one being in 2020, which actually never made it to the stage. So The Resistance is going to be my first mainstage production with ATYP. Since it's interactive, I think the show really caters for the full spectrum of audience types. The Resistance is a party - and as much as there is the fun element it's also got a serious message behind it. We've had the School Strike for Climate movement really take off a couple of years ago, heaps of my friends and I went to that. It's really inspiring to see young people take the future into our own hands".

Marlee's on a mission, Hayden is seeking justice, Miro has his head in the clouds and Pepper just wants to blow things up. With this group in charge, it's no wonder the rally is going nowhere fast. But when Marlee is unexpectedly thrust into the limelight, it suddenly feels as if the whole country is watching. Could these young people save the world?

True to ATYP form, the production features a stellar cast of rising young talent sharing the spotlight with industry greats. Genevieve Lemon (The Dressmaker, Dubbo Championship Wrestling, Prisoner) and Jo Turner take to the Rebel Theatre stage alongside the incredible talents of Diya Goswami, Lakesha Grant, Thea Sholl, and Jack Walton (Netflix's Clickbait).

THE RESISTANCE

Dates: 16 February - 11 March 2023

Times: Wednesday 6:30pm; Thursday - Friday 7:30pm; Saturday 2pm & 7:30pm; Sunday 5pm

Tickets: Adult $60 | Concession $50 | Under 26 $43 | Groups (4 tickets) $50 | Preview $45

https://atyp.com.au/ATYP-productions/the-resistance-2023/

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes with no interval

Content warnings: Recommended for ages 13+




Critically Acclaimed Production CHEF Returns To Open The New KXT On Broadway Photo
Critically Acclaimed Production CHEF Returns To Open The New KXT On Broadway
Indie theatre outfit Virginia Plain kicks off 2023 with an encore season of their sold out production, Chef by Sabrina Mahfouz. As the eponymous Chef, Alice Birbara will be the first to tread the boards of the new KXT on Broadway in this tour de force performance.
GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements Monthly Sunday SoirÃ©e Cabaret Announced For Photo
GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements Monthly Sunday SoirÃ©e Cabaret Announced For 2023
GlamourPussyÂ shares the secrets of getting older that no-one tells you about.Â Dressed for success,Â GlamourPussy'sÂ mission is to spread the good word as she sings of the joys of post-menopause: when a girl finally gets her body, her mind and her life back after the lost years in hormone hell.Â 
Sydney Festival 2023 Kicks Off This Week Photo
Sydney Festival 2023 Kicks Off This Week
Sydney Festival's high-summer program of spectacular art and culture lands in the city from tomorrow, 5 January, with an expansive line-up of touring artists, world premiere works, new commissions, Australian exclusives, local talent and an extensive free events program.
COME FROM AWAY Will Close in Sydney This Month Photo
COME FROM AWAY Will Close in Sydney This Month
Sydney, this is your last chance to experience the Tony and Olivier Award winning hit musical that has welcomed the world, so wherever you're from, the doors open â€“ come on in to the Theatre Royal Sydney.Â  COME FROM AWAY must close Sunday 29 January.

share