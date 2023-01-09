Australian Theatre for Young People and Auckland Theatre Company Present THE RESISTANCE

Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Auckland Theatre Company will present Kip Chapman's The Resistance from Thursday 16 February - Saturday 11 March 2023 only at The Rebel Theatre.

The Resistance is a giant protest rally exploring the power of friendship, the pain of ambition, and the deliciousness of potato chips. Set in the arena of the climate justice movement and its mobilisation on social media, interactive theatre maker Kip Chapman takes over The Rebel Theatre and immediately destroys the fourth wall, welcoming the audience on the stage and in on the action. The Resistance is exciting, challenging and interactive.

Writer and director Kip Chapman said, "The Resistance is going to be super fun and like nothing people have seen before. The whole space is going to be transformed into a giant immersive environment and it'll be up to each audience member to choose how much they want to be involved. They can volunteer to be involved in the action or they can sit comfortably in your seat and watch the madness unfold. I can't wait to see how different it will be every night. Each audience has the chance to affect the experience and it's this mix between the audience and the performers that makes this type of work so memorable."

Actor Diya Goswami said, "I am beyond excited to be a part of The Resistance! I've been involved with a couple of ATYP projects here and there, my first one being in 2020, which actually never made it to the stage. So The Resistance is going to be my first mainstage production with ATYP. Since it's interactive, I think the show really caters for the full spectrum of audience types. The Resistance is a party - and as much as there is the fun element it's also got a serious message behind it. We've had the School Strike for Climate movement really take off a couple of years ago, heaps of my friends and I went to that. It's really inspiring to see young people take the future into our own hands".

Marlee's on a mission, Hayden is seeking justice, Miro has his head in the clouds and Pepper just wants to blow things up. With this group in charge, it's no wonder the rally is going nowhere fast. But when Marlee is unexpectedly thrust into the limelight, it suddenly feels as if the whole country is watching. Could these young people save the world?

True to ATYP form, the production features a stellar cast of rising young talent sharing the spotlight with industry greats. Genevieve Lemon (The Dressmaker, Dubbo Championship Wrestling, Prisoner) and Jo Turner take to the Rebel Theatre stage alongside the incredible talents of Diya Goswami, Lakesha Grant, Thea Sholl, and Jack Walton (Netflix's Clickbait).

THE RESISTANCE

Dates: 16 February - 11 March 2023

Times: Wednesday 6:30pm; Thursday - Friday 7:30pm; Saturday 2pm & 7:30pm; Sunday 5pm

Tickets: Adult $60 | Concession $50 | Under 26 $43 | Groups (4 tickets) $50 | Preview $45

https://atyp.com.au/ATYP-productions/the-resistance-2023/

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes with no interval

Content warnings: Recommended for ages 13+