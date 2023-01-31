Australian Premiere of CHOIR BOY Comes to National Theatre of Parramatta in February

Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) is delighted to present the Australian premiere of Choir Boy, by the Academy AwardÂ® winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney. Playing at Parramatta's Riverside Theatres in association with Sydney WorldPride from 14th February - 11th March, the show will then embark on a national tour across Brisbane, Canberra and Wollongong.

Choir Boy is a Tony AwardÂ® nominated play - threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns. It is a moving story of sexuality, race, gospel music, and a young queer man finding his voice. The play premiered in 2012 at London's Royal Court Theatre, before seasons across the USA and a successful Broadway production.

Determined to make his mark, Pharus Young is hell-bent on being the best choir leader in the 50-year history of Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. In a world built on dusty rites and rituals, how can he maintain his shine while trying to conform to masculine expectations and gain the respect of the choristers he leads?

Starring a stellar cast featuring international musical theatre performer Darron Hayes (Denver Centre for Performing Arts' Choir Boy), alongside Tony Sheldon (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Robert Harrell (The Shield), Zarif (Lonesome), Quinton Rofail Rich (Godspell), Theo Williams (Passing Strange), Gareth Dutlow, Abu Kebe and Tawanda Muzenda (professional debuts). With direction by Dino Dimitriadis and Zindzi Okenyo, and musical direction by Allen RenÃ© Louis (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Choir Boy blends the language of high school hallways with the soulful sounds of gospel for an unforgettable night at the theatre.





Playwright Tarell Alvin-McCraney Directors Dino Dimitriadis & Zindzi Okenyo Musical Director Allen RenÃ© Louis Set Design James Browne Costume Design Rita Naidu Lighting Design Karen Norris Sound Design Brendon Boney Choreographer Tarik Frimpong Dialect Coach Angela Sullen Intimacy Director Cessalee Stovall Creative Futures Assistant Director Masego Pitso Stage Manager Adrienne Patterson Assistant Stage Manager Alice Cavanagh Production Associate Hannah Crane, Paper Jam Productions Company Manager Jen Jackson Casting Director Rhys Velasquez, Evolution Casting

