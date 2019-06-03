Australian Premiere Of GIRL IN THE MACHINE Comes to Riverside Theatres

Following the outstanding success of Grounded, National Theatre of Parramatta will present another powerful and provocative work, Girl in the Machine, directed by Claudia Barrie, from 20th to 29th June.

Wildly in love, Polly and Owen have successful careers and feel ready to take on the world, until a new form of wearable technology, equally seductive and dangerous, threatens to destroy it all. This Black Box drives a wedge between them. The line between the real and the virtual rapidly dissipates and as the population begins to rebel, Polly and Owen are forced to question whether their definitions of reality and freedom are the same.

Girl in the Machine is directed by two-time Sydney Theatre Award Nominee Claudia Barrie (Dry Land at KXT, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo at the Old Fitz) and stars Logie Award Winner Brandon McClelland (Sydney Theatre Co's The Present, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Foxtel's Devil's Playground) and Chantelle Jamieson (Peter Rabbit, STC's Still Point Turning: The Catherine McGregor Story).

Reminiscent of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror series, Girl in the Machine is a sharply-written play about what it is to be human as technology intrudes further and further into everyday life, and is a profound exploration of connection, love and the enduring power of the human spirit.

Director Claudia Barrie says in this play we see the blurred lines between reality and fantasy spurred on by the temptation of a utopian paradise. Our protagonists are pulled further and further into a promise of something that may or may not be real. I think it's a story that will encourage conversation and debate and one the audience will find frighteningly relatable .

Theatrical bliss" Evening News

Playwright: Stef Smith Director: Claudia Barrie Cast: Brandon McClelland and Chantelle Jamieson

DATES & TIMES

Thursday 20th June at 7.45pm (Preview Performance)

Friday 21st June at 7.45pm (Preview Performance)

Saturday 22nd June at 7.45pm

Tuesday 25th June at 7.45pm

Wednesday 26th June at 7.45pm

Thursday 27th June at 11am and 7.45pm

Friday 28th June at 7.45pm

Saturday 29th June at 2.15pm and 7.45pm

Tickets: Adult $49, Concession $44. Available from https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/girl-in-the-machine/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.

Venue: Riverside Theatres Corner of Church and Market Streets, Parramatta





