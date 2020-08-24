Australian Music Vault's LONG PLAY SERIES Will Release Five New Episodes

New interviews include Colin Hay, Russell Morris, Brian Cadd AM, Amanda Pelman and Ross Wilson.

Australian Music Vault's Long Play Series has released five new episodes! Interviewer and ABC broadcaster Brian Nankervis spoke to some of Australia's music industry leaders including Colin Hay, Russell Morris, Brian Cadd AM, Amanda Pelman and Ross Wilson.

Colin Hay

Singer, songwriter, and actor Colin Hay first came to prominence as the lead vocalist of the band, Men at Work. In 1981, the band released their landmark album, Business as Usual, featuring their two biggest singles, 'Who can It Be Now?', and 'Down Under,' both written by Hay (the latter co-written by Ron Strykert). 'Down Under' was a worldwide smash, reaching No. 1 in Australia, America, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland. As a solo-artist, Hay has released 13 albums, starting with Looking for Jack (1987), and most recently, Fierce Mercy (2017). He has also made appearances in film and television, including Australian films Wills & Burke and Cosi, and US television shows Scrubs and JAG.

In this interview with Brian Nankervis, Hay discusses moving to Australia from Scotland at the age of 14, Men at Work's immense international success, and more recently playing guitar with Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band.

Learn more at https://www.australianmusicvault.com.au/music-stories/long-play-series.

