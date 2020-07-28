Australian Major Performing Arts Group Will Close in September

Australian Major Performing Arts Group will close to to make way for a new unified advocacy voice for the not-for-profit performing arts sector, Arts Review reports.

When the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework was created and released by the Australia Council at the end of 2019, the sector thought it was time to re-imagine the future of arts advocacy.

"The last six months under COVID have proven beyond a doubt the value of a consolidated voice to government," said AMPAG Chair, Mary Jo Capps AM. "During this time, AMPAG Executive Director, Bethwyn Serow, has done an outstanding job, tirelessly working to consolidate the constantly changing data and collaborating with other peak bodies to help inform government decisions and assist the broader performing arts sector."

"Advocacy must be constantly evolving if it is to be effective. The time has now come to make way for a new unified voice reflecting the not-for-profit performing arts sector."

The doors of AMPAG will close on Sunday 27 September 2020.

AMPAG plans to make a further announcement in the near future. For more information, visit www.ampag.com.au.

AMPAG, as the representative body of Australia's 28 major performing arts companies, gives its member companies a national voice and presence. It was formed in 1999 because the companies saw a critical need to work together on policy issues across their art forms including ones which affect artistic quality and cost/revenue dynamics.

In 2017, AMPAG members attracted national (including regional and remote) audiences of 3,631, 637 million, presented to 639,510 students through school programs and reached 91,922 participants through workshops, classes and seminars. The vast majority of MPAs engage in annual regional tours providing opportunities for access and participation (including creative skills development).

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You