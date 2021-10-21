Australian Chamber Orchestra Announces its 2022 Season

The Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) has announced that it will move to its new home at Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct in early 2022, as it also reveals its uplifting and expansive 2022 National Concert Season.

The move to Pier 2/3 represents a transformative new era for the ACO. Perched above a breathtaking expanse of the harbour in Sydney's revitalised cultural precinct, the building features custom-designed performance, events and rehearsal spaces alongside state-of-the-art recording and broadcast facilities, that will inspire boundless opportunities for creative collaboration, community engagement and outreach, and artistic innovation.

"From a tiny room above a shop in Kings Cross to our subterranean 'bunker' at Circular Quay, I have long harboured a dream that the ACO would one day have a permanent home of our own," said ACO Artistic Director Richard Tognetti.

"2022 marks the fulfilment of that dream, as we move into our new premises at Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct. Pier 2/3 brings with it an extraordinary spectrum of inspiring creative opportunities for the ACO, from the expansion of our Learning & Engagement programs to a recital series highlighting the talents of my colleagues in the Orchestra. I cannot wait to share these new programs with our audiences both in our new home and right across the country."

In addition to resuming its national touring season, the ACO intends to return to international touring in 2022, with planned concerts in Berlin, London and Hong Kong.

2022 National Concert Season

From the intoxicating tangos of South America and the bold perfumes of Spain to the rich tapestry of America's deep South and the picturesque English countryside, ACO 2022 is a Season that knows no boundaries.

The Season opens with a celebration of Piazzolla, Villa-Lobos and the tango, led by Richard Tognetti, before an invigorating exploration of Spain featuring the music of Chick Corea.

In what promises to be a Season highlight, the ACO will premiere The Crowd & I, a multimedia passion project that's been brewing for over a decade as Richard Tognetti, director Nigel Jamieson and cinematographer Jon Frank contemplate the complexity of life on our densely populated planet. In the tradition of Mountain and Luminous, The Crowd & I promises to be a life-changing experience.

The ACO will give signature performances of music by JS Bach and Mozart, including the ACO concerto debut of the Orchestra's newest member, Principal Viola Stefanie Farrands, in Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante. The Orchestra will also showcase music by some of the 20th and 21st centuries most inventive composers, such as Samuel Adams, Florence Price, Bryce Dessner and Elena Kats-Chernin, including four world and Australian premieres.

The ACO's musicians hail from eight countries and 14 cities, and its artistic collaborators are similarly drawn from across the globe. In the 2022 Season the ACO will be joined by Scottish classical accordion virtuoso James Crabb, and Finnish pianist and composer Olli Mustonen, who will feature in an intimate chamber performance of his own Piano Quintet as well as Schubert's beloved Trout Quintet.