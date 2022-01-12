Australian Brandenburg Orchestra and Circa Contemporary Circus Present Italian Baroque With Circa

Australian Brandenburg Orchestra will collaborate with Circa Contemporary Circus for the vibrant Italian Baroque with Circa, featuring a special guest performance by Italian baritone Renato Dolcini. A tour through the music of four Italian cities and their multi-layered pasts, the concert series will open at City Recital Hall on 19 - 27 January 2022.

The concerts mark the Brandenburg's fourth collaboration with internationally acclaimed contemporary circus company Circa. Daring new choreography from circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz combines musicians and acrobats in a vibrant performance of a pasticcio by Paul Dyer with music by Vivaldi, Falconieri, Caccini and Corelli.

Co-founder & Artistic Director Paul Dyer said: "It's always such a privilege and joy to collaborate with Yaron and the incredible performers from Circa. It's a truly unique concert experience that is sure to wow audiences. We're also delighted to welcome friend of the Brandenburg, the phenomenal baritone Renato Dolcini who has made the trip from Italy to take audiences on this special journey through his country's rich past. We can't wait to see you back in the concert hall!"

The performance is presented as part of Sydney Festival 2022.

Brandenburg are working closely with City Recital Hall to adhere to COVID-Safe guidelines and ensure a safe environment for all. Further information can be found HERE.