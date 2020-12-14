Aussie Kids Favourite Makes Sydney Opera House Debut in BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

The Sydney Opera House has announced that Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show will bounce onto the Joan Sutherland Theatre stage for the first time from 19 - 23 May 2021.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show stars the Heeler family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli from the Emmy award-winning children's television series Bluey in their first live theatre show. Featuring an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush, and brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as families have never seen before, brought to you 'for real life'!

Sydney Opera House Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning, Tamara Harrison, said: "Bluey's coming to play at the Opera House! As one of the most popular children's characters of our times, we love the realistic, contemporary role models that Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli are, and for the way creativity and play are at the heart of every escapade they have. We're over the moon to present Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show in the Joan Sutherland Theatre. This spectacular new stage show will deliver the same heart-warming spirit of play and adventure that has delighted families at home."

Director Rosemary Myers said: "Like the rest of Australia, we love Bluey and it's a thrill and a privilege to bring these brilliant characters into the three dimensional world."

Loved by both parents and kids, Bluey is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview, with over 480 million plays across series 1 and 2*. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and Greater China.

The home-grown animated series has enjoyed critical success in Australia and globally, winning a Logie Award for 'Most Outstanding Children's Program' in 2019 and an International Emmy Kids Award in the Pre-school category in 2020.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.

As a registered COVID Safe business, the Opera House has implemented a number of onsite measures in line with NSW Health guidelines and its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of artists, audiences, visitors and staff. Full details here.