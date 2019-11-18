Ausfeng Presents THE LEGEND OF THE CHINESE SONG FAIRY Australian Premiere

China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre (CNODDT) proudly returns to Australia in December for a concert production of the classic masterpiece Chinese opera Liu Sanjie. This is the first time this stunning concert format has been presented out of China.

Liu Sanjie in Concert is a made-for-touring performance that tells the inspiring story of courage, hope and love for the most iconic figure of Guangxi Zhuang ethnic group - Liu Sanjie, a legendary folk singer known as the Chinese 'Song Fairy'. With her songs, it is said she gives a voice to the impoverished and sings about her yearning for love.

The concert features the renowned folk songs from the original and much loved film that has entertained millions for over half a century. Performed by 56 artists, including two of China's acclaimed performers NingJiang, Pan Wu, with a 40-person choir and accompanied by Biyan Duan on piano.

Zhao Haifeng, producer of the opera said, "Liu Sanjie is a cultural icon of Chinese folk music. Adapting the beautiful story into opera allows more and more people to know about Guilin and the classic folk songs."

Experience the allure and exuberance of iconic Chinese folk songs in this special one off concert event at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall and Art Centre Melbourne Hamer Hall.

Established in 1951, the renowned Chinese Orchestra of China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre (CNODDT) has created a large number of popular opera and dance dramas with their unique artistic style. The organisation has fostered a large number of performers who have enjoyed great success across China.

Bookings: www.sydneyoperahouse.com (http://uee.me/cwURW )





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You