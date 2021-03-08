April School Holiday Fun Announced At Riverside

Riverside is the place to be these April School Holidays. Take a trip down memory lane with much-loved children's entertainment legend Peter Combe, side splitting laughs and circus skills of epic proportion with Brass Monkeys and the greatest love story of all time is being retold in Just Romeo & Juliet.

Peter Combe Greatest Hits Tour will start adventure off with in a one-show only live performance on 7th April. The concert for kids, big kids who now have little kids, and the grandparents who made Peter the household name he is.

Peter Combe OAM is Australia's best known and most loved ARIA award winning children's singer/songwriter. Selling over a million CDs and DVDs, his playground banger Mr Clicketty Cane (Wash Your Face in Orange Juice) is known literally by every child in Australia and most of their parents. Joining Peter on stage singing childhood classics such as Mr Clicketty Cane (Wash Your Face in Orange Juice), Toffee Apple, Juicy Juicy, Green Grass, Spaghetti Bolognaise and more are 6 young backing singers, the Fabulous Combettes.

The greatest love story of all time will be retold in Just Romeo & Juliet on Thursday 8April. Just Romeo & Juliet is the end result of mixing William Shakespeare with Andy Griffiths and Joanna Erskine. Andy unwittingly auditions for the school production of Romeo and Juliet, leading him to more than he bargained for. Featuring original Shakespeare language with madcap adventures, Andy and his friends rehearse the classic with hilarious results.

And swinging into the theatre on April 14th is Brass Monkey which celebrates the kids who march to the beat of their own drum!

The all new, action-packed, super exciting circus spectacular is bursting at the seams with high calibre acrobats, a ton of laughs, live music and high-flying tricks. The perfect wacky day out for littles kids and grown ups who love to laugh untill they cry. Performed by powerhouse due Kyle Raftery and April Dawson (Lunar Circus, Circus Oz) and directed by Malia Walsh (Circus Trick Tease), the trio of artists are famous for combining circus skills of epic proportion with comedy for all ages.

Peter Combe Greatest Hits

When: 2pm, Wednesday 7th April 2 hours with a 20-minute interval

Tickets: Adults $35, Concession $31, 30 & Under $28, 18 & Under $25.

Just Romeo & Juliet

When: 10.30am & 1pm (Relaxed Performance), Thursday 8th April 1 hour

Tickets: Adults $20, Student/Teacher $16

Brass Monkeys

When: 11am & 2pm, Thursday 14th April, 50 minutes

Tickets: Adults $35, Concession $31, 30 & Under $28, 18 & Under $25

Discounts available for Riverside Theatres. Bookings via riversideparramatta.com.au, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office from one hour prior to performance. A $4.6 fee applies per transaction.

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID Safe practices, ticket information, and refund policies.