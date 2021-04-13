Ally Morgan's NOT TODAY Presented by Rogue Projects This May

Rogue Projects will present the world premiere of Ally Morgan's emotion-charged one-woman cabaret Not Today as part of the KXT Popupstairs program at The Bordello Kings Cross, from May 2nd to 6th.

An intimate cabaret experience, directed by Miranda Middleton (Great and Powerful Ozzie, Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts), featuring musicians Jack Angwin and Hannah Gwatkin, is a heartfelt, darkly comic, and hilariously sarcastic journey into the mind of a not-yet-famous 26 year old songwriter.

The work was inspired by Ally's song Quiet Australian, a climate change anthem originally written in response to the 2019 bushfires and performed for the Bushire Benefit Concert that Miranda produced at the Giant Dwarf Theatre, with thousands of people engaging with the work across social media. It led to Ally's debut single and a music video that brought together artists from across Sydney.

As theatres began to reopen Miranda suggested to Ally that they weave her music into a one-woman song cycle, and Not Today began to take shape - a bumpy ride through the anxieties, hopes, and unrequited loves of a millennial-in-progress.

Speaking, and singing, frankly about the the things that worry and inspire her, Ally said, "I love how writing music forces me to distill my thoughts. I've only got a couple of verses, a chorus, and a bridge to talk about what's in my head".

The song cycle features twelve of Ally's smart, fun, and insightful pieces, including the titular "Not Today", following a queer young woman's story as she comes to terms with her sexuality, climate anxiety, and her own mortality.

"Ally has a real knack for voicing what we're all feeling," said Miranda. "Her music makes you laugh, cry, and feel like you're part of a collective experience, rather than alone. That's the kind of live art I think we all need at the moment."

The production will bring together designers Lucia Haddad (lighting), Angus Konsti (production) and Zachary Saric (sound), to realise Ally and Miranda's vision for the piece.

Producer Robbi James from Rogue projects said, "The Rogues are thrilled to be working with Miranda on a number of projects in 2021 and even more excited to be producing our first queer musical work with the wonderful Ally Morgan. Not Today reminds us that the best antidote to anxiety is to live in the present moment, to find humour in heartbreak, and to sing really loud when you really need to be heard".

What: Not Today

When: Sunday 2nd - Thursday 6th May. Industry Night Tuesday 4th May.

Where: The Bordello Room, Level 4, Kings Cross Hotel, 244 William Street, Potts Point

Tickets: Early Bird $20 (limited time), Adults $25 + BF (4.9%)

Bookings via www.rogueprojects.com.au and Humanitix, or at our cashless box office 30 minutes prior to performance.

The Bordello at Kings Cross Hotel is a registered COVID-Safe venue, please check their website for up to date COVID-safe practices, ticket information and refund policies. Not Today is presented by Rogue Projects as part of the KXT Popupstairs program in the Bordello, with thanks to KXT and Kings Cross Hotel.