Acclaimed composer Nico Muhly to premiere new work in Sydney with Omega Ensemble.

In-demand American composer Nico Muhly will premiere a new work with Sydney-based Omega Ensemble in July featuring some of Australia's best international talent.

The world premiere work, which was commissioned for Omega Ensemble for their 2019 Season, will be performed at City Recital Hall on 2 July in an all-American program which also includes works by Philip Glass and John Adams.

One of the most sort-after composers, and the youngest to have been commissioned by the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, Muhly's work has included commissions with many of the world's top orchestras, as well as collaborations with popular artists Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner and Bjork, and numerous film scores, including for the 2009 film The Reader starring Kate Winslet.

Muhly, who will attend the premiere in Sydney, says it is a thrill to work with Omega Ensemble:

"It's always such thrill to be writing a new work," explains Muhly. "And especially exciting to write a new work for Omega Ensemble as I met David [Rowden] a million years ago when we were both students, and it's great to reconnect over a project," says Muhly.

The new work which is written for chamber ensemble and solo Baritone, will also feature Australian baritone Brett Brown who is returning from a busy schedule in London and the United States to be part of the exciting project.

"Nico and I met in London last year to talk about this new commission..." explains Brown. "It was an amazingly exciting meeting - more exciting because a week later I went to the premiere of his opera Marnie.? And as I sat in the seat and listened to his music, knowing that I was going to come back and work with [Nico] and the Ensemble, I was absolutely over the moon."

Artistic Director and clarinettist David Rowden, says it is core to the mission of the Ensemble to ensure that audiences have the opportunity to hear Australia's incredible talent, and that often means enticing those artists working abroad with exciting projects back on home soil.

"Nico and I have discussed working on a project together ever since we met over ten years ago." explains Rowden. "Since then Nico's profile has gained international recognition and so when Nico and I finally committed to this project, I knew it was important to bring together Australia's top musicians to be part of it."

The performance also features violinist Alexandra Osborne (returning from her position as concertmaster with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington DC), pianist Sally Whitwell and conductor Gordon Hamilton.

The project also forms the basis of Omega Ensemble's second studio recording with ABC Classic, with the Ensemble recording at the ABC's Eugene Goosens Hall in Sydney in the week before the premiere. ABC Classic Manager Hugh Robertson says the recording is going to be something very special:

"Omega Ensemble are one of Australia's finest chamber groups, and their tremendous energy and enthusiasm comes across in everything they do..." says Robertson. "Nico Muhly represents the very best of classical music in the 21st century: drawing inspiration from a variety of performers and texts, and refusing to be constrained by ideas of what music "must" be. The program for this album is a fascinating snapshot of new American music, and Omega Ensemble have assembled a world-class collection of performers."

Nico Muhly's world premiere work will be performed by Omega Ensemble on Tuesday 2 July, 7:30pm at City Recital Hall. For more information or booking visit omegaensemble.com.au

AMERICAN MASTERS

With a world premiere work by Nico Muhly

Tuesday 2 July at 7:30pm

City Recital Hall, Angel Place, Sydney NSW 2000 Tickets from $49.00

Bookings: omegaensemble.com.au or 02 8256 2222





