ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE Returns to Sydney Next Month

A sensation at The Old Fitz in 2019 and nominated for four Sydney Theatre Awards, Alice Birch's award-winning drama, Anatomy of a Suicide, returns to Sydney from 6th to 29th October at Seymour Centre.

Taking a powerful, unflinching look at how families live alongside past trauma, Anatomy of a Suicide follows Carol, Anna, and Bonnie - mother, daughter, and granddaughter. Throughout their lives, each woman struggles with profound mental illness, as the chaos of what has come before creates a painful and lasting legacy, an impact that echoes on and on.

Told as a theatrical triptych, with Carol, Anna, and Bonnie's stories playing out decades apart yet at once simultaneously, Anatomy of a Suicide sees three lives intertwine elegantly on stage, offering audiences myriad ways to experience this 'haunting and immersive' tale of motherhood, mental health, and female pain (Time Out, Sydney).

Playwright Alice Birch won the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for Anatomy of a Suicide, and has since worked on HBO's hit series, Succession, and multiple times with Irish author, Sally Rooney. Birch co-wrote the TV adaptation of Rooney's debut novel, Conversations with Friends, and in 2020 adapted Rooney's second novel, Normal People, into an Emmy-nominated series featuring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Starring Anna Samson (TV's Home and Away, Winners and Losers, Offspring), Kate Skinner (TV's Home and Away), and Anna Houston (A Place to Call Home S4), alongside Harriet Gordon-Anderson (The Museum of Modern Love, Bell Shakespeare's Hamlet), Danielle Catanzariti (Love Child), Teale Howie (The 91-Storey Treehouse), Guy O'Grady (STCSA's Tartuffe), and Natalie Saleeba (House Husbands, Winners and Losers, All Saints), James O' Connell (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jack Angwin (Lilac) and Alex Malone (White Box Theatre's Before the Meeting), Anatomy of a Suicide is both dazzling and devastating, taking on the big taboos - guilt, loss, addiction, and regret - and illuminating them beautifully to provide a shared understanding and relief

Director Shane Anthony said, "I'm drawn to plays that I can't immediately process and package away, but instead that linger somewhere in my subconscious for weeks, possibly years. Anatomy of a Suicide is beautifully haunting. It's a work that will stay with you long after leaving the theatre. In the best way possible, it presses you to reconnect with your own past."