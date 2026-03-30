AMPLIFIED Will Return to Sydney After Sell-Out Season

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Jacaranda Productions and Seymour Centre will present Amplified: The Exquisite Rock and Rage of Chrissy Amphlett, an electrifying ‘rock odyssey' of music, storytelling and unapologetic attitude, from 15th - 25th April.

Following a sold-out, 5-star season at Belvoir St Theatre, beloved performer and writer Sheridan Harbridge (Griffin Theatre Co's Prima Facie, MTC's My Brilliant Career) is back fronting an incredible four-piece live band as she channels Chrissy's fierce spirit.

Chrissy Amphlett was a seismic force in a school uniform. She had the raw talent, stage-conquering energy and the rock'n'roll rasp. Her audacious blend of sexuality and vulnerability defined a generation. As the front woman for Divinyls she exploded onto the male-dominated scene, taking the band from the sticky carpets of Australian pubs to the top of the charts.

Sheridan Harbridge said, “Amplified follows the life of Chrissy Amphlett, our first lady of rock, our rebel, our pest, our peddler of sleaze... a woman who changed the game of rock and roll in Australia, not just for women but for the whole scene. This is a woman who took her body to the brink to make really good art.”

Co-created by multi-award-winning director Sarah Goodes (STC's Julia and Talented Mr Ripley), the production features musical director Glenn Moorhouse (GWB Entertainment's Hedwig and the Angry Inch) with lighting design by Paul Jackson (Bliss, Life of Galileo).

Amplified: The Exquisite Rock and Rage of Chrissy Amphlett was commissioned and developed by the University of Melbourne Arts and Culture (UMAC), with support from Geelong Arts Centre.