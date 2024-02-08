A WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT Will Benefit the Actors' Benevolent Fund at New Theatre

The concert is on Monday February 26 at 7 30pm.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Les Solomon and Lambert House Enterprises have announced another of their famous nights to benefit the Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW.  This is the 80th year of the Fund which works tirelessly to help and support older performers in times of financial need.

This show will be a wander through memories of film, theatre and general entertainment - hosted by Les Solomon.

Les is well-known as an agent, manager, long-time radio host of 2GB, with regular appearances on the Nine network. Les is probably best known for launching the careers of several successful entertainers on a local and international level such as David Campbell, Tim Draxl, Hayden Tee, Judi Connelli, Eleonoa Rokobaro, James Wright and many more.

With more guest artists still to come, Les has already announced the following will appear:

Elenoa Rokobaro fresh from Lady Day at Emerson Bar and Grill at Belvoir St; well-known actor and comic Garry Scale; author, singer, and famed director Nick Christo; music theatre superstar Katrina Retallick; plus such rising young talent as Isaac Broadbent, Tom Kelly, Rachel Marley, Alex Bozanic, Xia Lian, Molly Stewart, Isabella Schroder, precocious 13yo talent Riley Griffin, Joe Kalou (fresh from his triumph in Bananaland); plus a special preview scene featuring the cast from the new Australian play premiering in Sydney in April - “God’s Cowboy” including Angus Farrand (“Boy Swallows Universe”) and the acclaimed dance team from Project Performing Arts including award-winning teen-age soloists Skyla Harrington-Hopkins, Felix Staas and Jakob Kelly.

The concert is on Monday February 26 at 7 30pm. 




