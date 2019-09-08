A Springtime Romance Comes to Utzon Room at Sydney Opera House

Spring is in the air and The Hourglass Ensemble are celebrating with a quartet of trios that will fill your heart with springtime romance.

"We love to share playful and accessible chamber music," says Artistic Director Andrew Kennedy. "Our spring concert is the perfect introduction to charms of romantic trios and as always at Hourglass concerts we will introduce each piece with expert insights that lead the audience through the narratives and nuances of each composition."

From the Romantic era, the ensemble will share Johannes Brahms' stormy Trio for clarinet, cello and piano, opus 114 and Carl Maria von Weber's effervescent Trio in G minor for flute, cello and piano, opus 63. The Brahms, like a spring tempest or a lover's quarrel, sets the rich timbres of the cello and clarinet against each other like rumbles of distant thunder. The lovers reconcile with the bright and energetic Weber featuring a dazzling flute melody.

Moving from the Romantic to contemporary Australian composition with works from the legendary Miriam Hyde and Sydney's Kristofer Spike brings more delight and whimsy. Hyde's Trio is one of her most playful works, while Spike's Papillons evokes the fanciful dance of butterflies in the dawn light.

Put spring in your hearts with A Springtime Romance from The Hourglass Ensemble.

A Springtime Romance

12 & 13 October, Utzon Room, Sydney Opera House

BRAHMS Trio for clarinet, cello and piano, opus 114

WEBER Trio in G minor for flute, cello and piano, opus 63

HYDE Trio for flute, clarinet and piano

SPIKE Papillons for flute, clarinet and piano

Ewa Kowalski Flute

Andrew Kennedy Clarinet

Anna Rutkowska-Schock Piano

James Larsen Cello

Tickets Adult $58, Concession $40, Children under 13 $20

Bookings https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/classical-music/2019/hourglass-ensemble-2019/a-romantic-springtime.html





