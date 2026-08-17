A PLACE IN THE SULTAN'S KITCHEN to Open at Sydney Opera House

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A Place in the Sultan's Kitchen (or How to Make the Perfect One-Pot Chicken Curry), a multi-sensory journey of ancestral discovery by Sydney-born, Wollongong-raised theatre-maker Joshua Hinton, is coming to the Sydney Opera House Studio from 14-17 October. Blending storytelling, music and live cooking, this warm and playful show, created and performed by Hinton with his brother Dominic, explores identity, migration and the cultural histories that shape who we are.

Inspired by the story of their grandparents, the work traces the many threads of Hinton's heritage – from Persian and Indian to South African, Jewish and Baháʼí, while celebrating the resilience, traditions and memories passed down through generations. In doing so, it explores the question, “Where are you really from?”

Drawing on the legacy of the family's long-running Indian restaurant in Brisbane, a chicken curry recipe by Hinton's grandmother is cooked live on stage each night, filling the theatre with its aroma before audiences are invited to share a bowl as they leave. Set against the backdrop of suburban Australia, A Place in the Sultan's Kitchen reflects on the global events that shaped Hinton's family's journey, honours the generations that came before him and celebrates the power of shared meals and storytelling to bring people together across cultures.

Sydney Opera House Director, Programming Brenna Hobson, said: "A Place in the Sultan's Kitchen is a joyful and moving piece of theatre that reminds us of the extraordinary connections forged around the dinner table. There is so much to this work – family stories, learning to embrace your full self, a bit of sibling banter, heartfelt humour and live cooking. Joshua's deceptively simple work transforms a shared meal into a moment of connection – bringing together friends, family and strangers alike through food, stories and shared experiences.”

Joshua Hinton said: “I'm so excited to be bringing my show A Place in the Sultan's Kitchen to the Sydney Opera House. The show is filled with stories about tradition, culture and family, themes that are universally shared. Which is really what I love so much about performing the show – everyone can find a bit of themselves within it.





Photo Credit: Tracey Leigh Images

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