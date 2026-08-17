MRS GIGGLY'S MAGIC SCHOOL to Make Australian Premiere at Sydney Opera House

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An imaginative world of circus, opera, music and magic will spring to life at the Sydney Opera House when Mrs Giggly's Magic School, an eccentric circus-opera for children by acclaimed Australian composer Chloé Charody, arrives for a limited season from 4–8 November 2026.

Filled with circus feats, unforgettable characters, infectious music and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, Mrs Giggly's Magic School invites audiences of all ages into a fantastical adventure where kindness, imagination and self-belief hold the greatest magic of all.

For a thousand years, magic has faded at Mrs Giggly's Magic School. Its beloved headmistress has lost faith, and her extraordinary students—Lathundra the fire-breathing violinist, Tigerfly the trapeze-singing tiger-fly, Choo-Choo the roller-skating unicorn and Bruhnhildazon the unicycling snail-headed merman—have become trapped in a dull and joyless existence.

Everything changes when young Shauna tumbles through her toybox and hurtles down a blazing rainbow slide into Mrs Giggly's classroom. Her fearless sense of wonder reignites the spark of enchantment and inspires a magical new chapter.

When students from the distant School of Wahumbungldeen arrive seeking help against the fearsome Principal Poop-a-lot, Mrs Giggly uncovers an unexpected secret behind his cruelty. Through compassion and understanding, she helps restore his heart, revealing that true magic lies within each of us.

Created by Chloé Charody, one of Australia's most inventive contemporary composers, Mrs Giggly's Magic School combines the spectacle of circus with the beauty of opera to create a unique theatrical experience designed especially for children and families.

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