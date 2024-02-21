A Festival Of New, Original Works ARTSLAB: COLLIDE To Be Presented At 107 Redfern

Shopfront Arts Co-Op's presents ArtsLab: Collide, a festival of new works from eight of Sydney’s most promising emerging artists. Presented at 107 Redfern from March 14- 24, the festival will premiere six new creative works spanning theatre, puppetry, dance, film, visual art and musical theatre. A collision of cultures, identities and experiences, the two-week season includes daring new work from Sydney’s most exciting young voices.

Shopfront’s ArtsLab residency program has supported Sydney’s most exciting emerging artists for 17 years. This year’s cohort consists of artists Emily Whiting and Aiden Smith, Leah Herbert, Thomas Hetherington-Welch and Oliver Durbidge (Highly Strung Puppets), Gabriel Faatau’uu-Satiu, Fatima Naqvi and Mym Kwa.

The six new premiering works were developed during Shopfront’s six-month ArtsLab residency, offering space, an industry mentor, artistic support and masterclasses, before being presented at 107 Redfern in March. Alongside the season, ArtsLab will host a series of Special Events inviting emerging artists from across Sydney to engage in the Industry Afternoon and Networking Event held at 107 Redfern on Saturday 16 March, as well as a series of artist talks from the gallery artists on Saturday 23 March. Artists and audiences will get the chance to enjoy the festival works, hear from artist panels, and network with Sydney’s diverse industry experts.

Creative Director and CEO Natalie Rose expressed her enthusiasm for the program: “ArtsLab is Shopfront’s flagship emerging artist program – a space for emerging artists to take risks and test ideas in a safe and supported environment. These opportunities are few and far between, and Shopfront is committed to ensuring that young artists have the skills to develop a sustainable arts practice. I am so excited about this cohort of ArtsLab artists, who truly represent the diversity of Australia’s artistic and cultural landscape. They all come from different backgrounds, have a vast variety of experience in the sector, and gain something different from the program – which is reflected in the diversity of their work! For the first time, the ArtsLab festival will present puppetry, film, visual arts, musical theatre, performance and movement.”

ArtsLab: Collide presents:

The Girl is/a Glitch by Mym Kwa

Mentored by Marnie Palomares

This experimental movement work weaves through the architecture of 107, remixing, reflecting and reimagining our shared space.

Performing in the Gallery spaces 5-8:30pm weekdays, and 1-4:30pm weekends

One Ocean, Many Waves by Gabriel Faatau’uu-Satiu

Mentored by Bina Bhattacharya

A 3-part screen installation exploring a glimpse of what it means to identify as Tagata Moana in Sydney Australia.

Showing in the Gallery from 11am 14 – 24 March

Artefacts of the Revolution by Fatima Naqvi

Mentored by Paschal Daantos Berry

A series of graphite on paper drawings exploring what captures the beauty and magnificence of the artist's Shi'a Muslim Pakistani identity.

Showing in the Gallery from 11am 14 – 24 March

Bonny and Read by Emily Whiting and Aiden Smith

Mentored by Laura Murphy

A new musical following the forgotten story of Anne Bonny and Mary Read, two queer pirates from history.

Wed – Fri 6pm, Sat + Sun 2pm

Fat Girl by Leah Herbert

Mentored by Rachel Roberts

A one-woman theatre show about your fat best friend, your number 1 fan. But how did she get here?

Wed – Fri 7:15pm, Sat + Sun 3:15pm

Art for the End Times by Thomas Hetherington-Welch and Oliver Durbidge (Highly Strung Puppets)

Mentored by Solomon Thomas

This multi form, immersive puppet experience asks how does Art live on in the end times - and who will create it?

Wed – Fri 8:30pm, Sat + Sun 4:30pm

SPECIAL EVENTS

Industry Afternoon, Saturday 16 March – 2pm onwards

Industry Networking Event, Saturday 16 March – 6pm following performances

Gallery Artist Talks, Saturday 23 March

Season Passes grant exclusive access to all performances and installations as well as artist panels, industry speed dating and networking drinks (on Saturday 16 March).

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

All performances and the gallery are wheelchair accessible.

AUSLAN Interpretation available: Friday 22 March from 6pm