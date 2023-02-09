2022 Mike Walsh Fellowship Announced

The 2022 Mike Walsh Fellowships, amounting to $61,500, have recently been announced. These five awards bring the total amount that Mike Walsh in the last 25 years has given to further the careers of up-and-coming theatre practitioners - from all areas of theatre - to just over $1,000,000.

The five Fellows, their field of Fellowship, and their awards are: Isaac Hayward (conducting; $11 000), Mark Hill (comedy/acting; $12 000), Jay James-Moody (producing; $15 000), Rob Mallett (acting; $10 000), and Jess Newman (composing for music theatre; $12 500).

The results will be posted on the dedicated website, mikewalshfellowship.com.au