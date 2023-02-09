Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022 Mike Walsh Fellowship Announced

These five awards bring the total amount that Mike Walsh has given to just over $1,000,000.

Feb. 09, 2023  

The 2022 Mike Walsh Fellowships, amounting to $61,500, have recently been announced. These five awards bring the total amount that Mike Walsh in the last 25 years has given to further the careers of up-and-coming theatre practitioners - from all areas of theatre - to just over $1,000,000.

The five Fellows, their field of Fellowship, and their awards are: Isaac Hayward (conducting; $11 000), Mark Hill (comedy/acting; $12 000), Jay James-Moody (producing; $15 000), Rob Mallett (acting; $10 000), and Jess Newman (composing for music theatre; $12 500).

The results will be posted on the dedicated website, mikewalshfellowship.com.au



REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPER
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE
FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE The best worst meal of your life, divine food, riotous laughs and feel-good fun.
Colleen McCulloughs TIM Will Tour to Eight NSW Venues This Year
Colleen McCullough's TIM Will Tour to Eight NSW Venues This Year
TIM a novel written by Australian icon Colleen McCullough and adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Tim McGarry, will commence a tour of eight NSW venues from July 2023, prior to a national tour in 2024.  
Chloe Zuel, Ainsley Melham, and More Added To DISNEY 100: THE CONCERT
Chloe Zuel, Ainsley Melham, and More Added To DISNEY 100: THE CONCERT
Sydney audiences have embraced this once-in-a-lifetime centenary celebration with the 4 shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House officially sold out. Gold Coast audiences can be a part of the magic for 2 performances on the 31 March and 1 April at the Home Of The Arts (HOTA) Outdoor Stage and in Perth at the Riverside Theatre (PCEC) for 3 performances on the 21 and 22 April.
CUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe Festival
CUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe Festival
Customer Service Conundrum is a work that explores the way that retail workers are treated, and the effect that customer abuse has on our mental health. It poses the question of why this happens and what can be done about it.

