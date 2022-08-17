Riverside Theatres Introduces Sydney Fringe at Parramatta, Bringing Iconic Fstival to Western Sydney

For the first time ever, the Sydney Fringe Festival will be coming to Western Sydney, with Riverside Theatres welcoming the alternative arts and culture festival from 15-24 September 2022.

Sydney Fringe At Parramatta will feature an exciting array of new Australian works across nine days, including dance, comedy and musical theatre, sure to satisfy all audiences.

The Sydney Fringe Festival is the largest independent arts festival in New South Wales with over 450 events presented in over 70 venues across Greater Sydney each year. Each September culture creators from all over the city join forces to share Sydney's stories presenting new work from all genres.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Donna Davis said, "The announcement to bring the Sydney Fringe Festival to Parramatta secures our position as a leading arts and culture hub. This incredible independent arts festival will feel right at home in our City, showcasing local stories that will attract a diverse audience from across Greater Sydney to Riverside Theatres at Parramatta."

Festival Director and CEO of the Sydney Fringe Festival, Kerri Glasscock said, "We are delighted to be bringing a mini-highlights season of this year's Sydney Fringe Festival to Riverside for the first time. In 2021 we collaborated on a digital program together, so it's absolutely wonderful to be able to realise that same vision in real life for 2022. This is a fantastic program that really captures the essence of Sydney Fringe. There is something for everyone and we truly hope that locals and visitors alike enjoy the season."

The inaugural line-up includes:

Rough Trade - Part stand- up, part takedown of capitalism, part wannabe dancing dildo musical...Inspired by Facebook swap groups, playwright Katie Pollock delivers a funny and powerful monologue about the patriarchy, trading sex toys, women of a certain age and the drive for connection.

Introducing Aunty Jude - This show explores a woman in mid-life who is navigating a world in which she just doesn't quite fit. A 60-minute celebration of a life lived off the beaten track which includes live cello, original music, clowning and ...shoulder dancing.

Sui Generis - A repertoire of captivating contemporary dance performed live by Danza del Arte, in collaboration with celebrated Australian musicians and TAIKOZ's Japanese composer Ryuji Hamada.

Not Today - A hilariously heart-warming ride through the mind of an anxious millennial on a mission to save the world from climate change. Armed with a stage full do instruments and 12 unforgettable original songs, Ally Morgan may not exactly save the world, but she might just save us from ourselves.

Date Night Comedy Showcase - Whether you need a great date idea or just some company for the lonely hearts, join us for a stand-up showcase about dating, love and relationships.

Musical Chairs: A Cabaret Series - A selection of dazzling acts from Sydney's finest emerging cabaret artists and musical theatre performers. Get up close and personal with a variety of exceptional entertainers as they explore the complexities of human experience through story and song.