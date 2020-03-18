Packemin Productions and Riverside Theatres Postpone WE WILL ROCK YOU

Packemin Productions has made the decision to postpone its current production of We Will Rock You which was scheduled to open July/August 2020. This production will be moved to February 12th-27th 2021.

Our current auditions which were scheduled to take place this Sunday 22nd and Monday 23rd are now cancelled and will be rescheduled for later in the year. All applicants will be contacted individually of the cancellation and details kept on file to notify them of the new dates.

All ticket holders will be notified of the postponement and offered the opportunity to transfer their tickets to the new dates or be given a full refund.

Packemin Productions has spent the last 10 years providing high quality Musical Theatre experiences in the heart of Sydney's West. The health of our cast, creatives, crew and staff is of paramount importance which is why this decision is the most practical.





