VERWANGLUNG Comes to Theater Basel in March

Verwandlung comes to Theater Basel next month. Performances run 18 March - 22 June.

The production is by Saburo Teshigawara. Original composition by Tim Wright, with music by John Cage, Franz Schubert, Saburo Teshigawara.

Masterpieces by the Japanese pioneer Saburo Teshigawara exclusively for Ballett Basel. In the impressive interplay of light, sound, dance and body, the total artist Teshigawara reveals like a magician what makes us human and what holds us together in our innermost being. Poetry of movement by one of the greatest of this genre, one who does not shy away from risk. Life is movement. Teshigawara's art emerges between haunting images and poetic calligraphies. Dynamically breathing and breathtaking at the same time, theatre spaces are transformed into sculptures and bodies into dance poetry, literature into energy. A unique experience that moves

