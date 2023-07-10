Performances run 14 September - 3 December.
The Party comes to Theater St.Gallen in September. The play is based on the film by Thomas Vinterberg and Mogens Rukov. Performances run 14 September - 3 December.
Time heals all wounds. That's what they say, that's what they say, but the truth is that time is the wound and it never heals. A man named Klingenfeldt felt that on his sixtieth birthday. The likeable patriarch is throwing a big party for family and friends. There is eating, drinking, joking, singing: How nice that you were born, otherwise we would have missed you very much! But then Klingenfeldt's eldest son holds the obligatory eulogy for the jubilee - and drops a bombshell.
Vinterberg's film classic from 1998 has long since become a theater classic. A masterpiece with a large cast, an adventurous trip in the family ghost train that you can't get off once you're on it.
Stage version of Bo Hr. Hansen
German by Renate Bleibtreu
Staging: Nina Mattenklotz
Stage design: Damian Hitz
Costume design: Mara Zechendorff
Music: Romy Camerun
Dramaturgy: Anita Augustin
Game: Sophie Anne Angehrn, Riccardo Botta, Tabea Buser, Diana Dengler, Manuel Herwig, Christian Hettkamp, Nancy Mensah-Offey, Fabian Müller, Finn Folger, Marcus Schäfer, Anja Tobler and others
Extras of the Theater St. Gallen
Tickets: CHF 30-40
