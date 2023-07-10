THE PARTY Comes to Theater St.Gallen in September

THE PARTY Comes to Theater St.Gallen in September

The Party comes to Theater St.Gallen in September. The play is based on the film by Thomas Vinterberg and Mogens Rukov. Performances run 14 September - 3 December.

Time heals all wounds. That's what they say, that's what they say, but the truth is that time is the wound and it never heals. A man named Klingenfeldt felt that on his sixtieth birthday. The likeable patriarch is throwing a big party for family and friends. There is eating, drinking, joking, singing: How nice that you were born, otherwise we would have missed you very much! But then Klingenfeldt's eldest son holds the obligatory eulogy for the jubilee - and drops a bombshell.

Vinterberg's film classic from 1998 has long since become a theater classic. A masterpiece with a large cast, an adventurous trip in the family ghost train that you can't get off once you're on it.

Stage version of Bo Hr. Hansen
German by Renate Bleibtreu

Staging: Nina Mattenklotz
Stage design: Damian Hitz
Costume design: Mara Zechendorff
Music: Romy Camerun
Dramaturgy: Anita Augustin

Game: Sophie Anne Angehrn, Riccardo Botta, Tabea Buser, Diana Dengler, Manuel Herwig, Christian Hettkamp, ​​Nancy Mensah-Offey, Fabian Müller, Finn Folger, Marcus Schäfer, Anja Tobler and others

Extras of the Theater St. Gallen

Tickets: CHF 30-40




