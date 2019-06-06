THE KING AND I to Play at Zurich's Theatre 11

Following a successful run at the London Palledium, Rogers and Hammerstein's The King and I will come to Zurich's Theatre 11 beginning Nov. 19, 2019.

Tony winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific) directs this classic tale of a British schoolteacher's unexpected relationship with the imperious King of Siam.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

Featuring a cast of more than 50, choreography based on the original by Jerome Robbins, and a score of treasured songs including "Getting to Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance?" in their glorious, original orchestrations, the new staging of The King and I invites you to get to know this inspiring and enchanting musical classic.

