Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Streit comes to Theatre Basel this month. Performances begin on 27 March 2024.

Nobody wants it, everybody has it - conflict. In this play, everyone clashes with everyone and everything: the actors with each other and with the audience and with the set and the wigs. Yet they try everything to remain super-friendly and professional. Fabian even brought extra muffins! Absurdly funny conflicts develop out of very banal everyday moments. It's very funny for the audience. But is it okay to laugh when others are arguing? And if everyone argues with everyone else - does that make everyone agree? And how do you get out of the vicious circle of arguing?



The Dutch director Jetse Batelaan has created a sensational work of performances with a philosophical touch and absurd comedy that delight audiences of all ages. Accordingly, he has already received just about every Dutch theatre award, some of them several times, as well as the award of the International Theatre Institute and the Silver Lion of the Venice Biennale.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.