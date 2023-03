EMERSON STRING QUARTET Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Month

An Enemy of the People is now playing at Theater St. Gallen. Performances run through 4 April.

February 3, 2023

The young Princess Elizabeth 'Bess' Tudor, daughter of the legendary King Henry VIII and the notorious Anne Boleyn, grows up as an orphan in the care of her governess and her humanist tutor, while her half-sister as 'Bloody Mary' brutally rules over her subjects. Mary does everything she can to get rid of her hated little sister. But Bess, through integrity and with the help of her friends, manages to win the sympathy of the English people and finally ascends the throne as Elizabeth I.