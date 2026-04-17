AVENUE Q in Zurich Sells Out Run Before Opening Night
You Do You Theatre Co. brings the Tony-winning musical to Theater STOK with Tim Hupf and Karen Sarmiento
Following their previous hits tick, tick... BOOM! and The Last Five Years, You Do You Theatre Co. has announced that their upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical AVENUE Q has officially sold out its entire run at Theater STOK, three weeks before the first puppet even hits the stage.
This marks the third consecutive sold-out production for the rising English-language theatre company, cementing their reputation as a powerhouse in the Zurich performing arts scene. While tickets are no longer available, the company has released a first look at the cast in rehearsal as they prepare for the May 7th opening.
The Cast of Avenue Q includes Princeton: Tim Hupf, Kate Monster: Karen Sarmiento, Nicky: Tony Wichowski, Rod / Trekkie Monster: Daniel Heidland, Lucy: Robin Morrison, Brian: Tomi Gustaf, Christmas Eve: Marie Nearing, and Gary Coleman: Geraldine Roth.
The production is led by Co-Founder Heather Cavalet Hsieh (Director/Choreographer) and Oli Pont (Music Director/Keys), supported by a full live band including Caroline Bailey (Conductor), Keghani Kouzoujian, Michael Gawthorne, Felix Hoehne, Helen Freer, and Walt Schwarzkopf.
"We are overwhelmed by the support of the Zurich community," says co-founder Heather Hsieh. "To sell out an entire run nearly a month in advance for our third production in a row is a testament to the demand for these stories."
While the current run is fully booked, a waiting list has been established for those hoping to snag last-minute cancellations. To join the list, please contact ticketing@youdoyoutheatre.com.
Performances run May 7-9 & 12-16, 2026 at Theater STOK, Hirschengraben 42, 8001 Zürich.
Videos