AVENUE Q in Zurich Sells Out Run Before Opening Night

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Following their previous hits tick, tick... BOOM! and The Last Five Years, You Do You Theatre Co. has announced that their upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical AVENUE Q has officially sold out its entire run at Theater STOK, three weeks before the first puppet even hits the stage.

This marks the third consecutive sold-out production for the rising English-language theatre company, cementing their reputation as a powerhouse in the Zurich performing arts scene. While tickets are no longer available, the company has released a first look at the cast in rehearsal as they prepare for the May 7th opening.

The Cast of Avenue Q includes Princeton: Tim Hupf, Kate Monster: Karen Sarmiento, Nicky: Tony Wichowski, Rod / Trekkie Monster: Daniel Heidland, Lucy: Robin Morrison, Brian: Tomi Gustaf, Christmas Eve: Marie Nearing, and Gary Coleman: Geraldine Roth.

The production is led by Co-Founder Heather Cavalet Hsieh (Director/Choreographer) and Oli Pont (Music Director/Keys), supported by a full live band including Caroline Bailey (Conductor), Keghani Kouzoujian, Michael Gawthorne, Felix Hoehne, Helen Freer, and Walt Schwarzkopf.

"We are overwhelmed by the support of the Zurich community," says co-founder Heather Hsieh. "To sell out an entire run nearly a month in advance for our third production in a row is a testament to the demand for these stories."

While the current run is fully booked, a waiting list has been established for those hoping to snag last-minute cancellations. To join the list, please contact ticketing@youdoyoutheatre.com.

Performances run May 7-9 & 12-16, 2026 at Theater STOK, Hirschengraben 42, 8001 Zürich.

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