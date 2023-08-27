WICKED Opens in September at Göteborgsoperan

Swedish premiere of the largest production ever of Wicked - the hit musical that took the world by storm.

The musical Wicked tells the story of what happened in the land of Oz before Dorothy got there (in the classic film The Wizard of Oz), from the perspective of the two witches. How mismatched friends Elphaba and Galinda found each other, became the evil and the good witch respectively, and managed to defeat the tyranny of the evil wizard. It's a story of alienation, courage and love, told with magic, imagination and great music. Several of the songs, including "Defying gravity", have become big hits.

The set in Gothenburg is the largest ever, with an extended orchestra, large ensemble and breathtaking stage solutions. In the lead role as Elphaba, "the wicked witch of the west", 23-year-old Feline Andersson makes her debut. Galinda, who becomes the good Glinda, is sung by Anna Salonen, who previously appeared in, among other things, the musical Oliver! at the Gothenburg Opera.

The director is Finnish Samuel Harjanne, who has directed a long series of major musicals in England, Estonia and Finland - several of them together with choreographer Gunilla Olsson Karlsson. Conductor and musically responsible is Björn Dobbelaere, who has conducted and been musically responsible for major musical productions at Gothenburg Opera. The set designer and costume designer who calls himself takis builds a magical Oz that shifts between fairy-tale historical setting and menacing, futuristic surveillance society.

The musical Wicked celebrates 20 years and is one of the world's most popular musicals. The original production had its world premiere on Broadway in 2003 - where it has played 7,000 performances so far - and premiered in the West End three years later.

Music and Lyrics: Stephen Schwartz.

Script: Winnie Holzman.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire.

Directed by Samuel Harjanne.

Originally produced for Broadway by Marc Platt, David Stone and Universal Stage Productions.

The original Broadway production was directed by Joe Mantello.

Presented by arrangement with Music Theater International.

Played in Swedish in a new translation by Calle Norlén.

MUSICAL RESPONSIBLE Björn Dobbelaere

CONDUCTOR

Björn Dobbelaere (16/9–14/10, 16/1–24/4)

Joakim Hallin (31/10–12/11, 22–24/11, 29/11)

Sofia Winiarski (18–29/10, 14–19/11, 25–26/11, 5/12–13/1)

DIRECTED by Samuel Harjanne

CHOREOGRAPHY Gunilla Olsson Karlsson

SCENEGRAPHY AND COSTUME DESIGN takis

LIGHTING DESIGN Niklas Elfvengren

SOUND DESIGN Dennis Barkevall

VIDEO DESIGN PXLFLD

Cast:

GLINDA/GALINDA

Anna Salonen

ELPHABA

Feline Andersson

MADAME MORRIBLE

Vera Veljovic

FIYERO

Max Jansson

NESSAROSE

Sofia Mustaniemi

BOQ

Oskar H Olsson

THE WIZARD

Ole Forsberg

DR DILLAMOND

David Lundqvist

Ensamble:

Johanna Abenius, Tobias Ahlsell (cover Dr Dillamond), Jesper Blomberg, Albin Boudrée, Hanna Boquist (cover Nessarose), Jonathan Böiers, Julia Carlström, Lara Eide, Hampus Engstrand (cover Boq), Julia Forssell, Timothy Garnham (cover Fiyero), Marie Gathe (cover Elphaba), Rasmus Hanák, Tova Hollender, Henrik Jöneby, Matilda Karlsson, Jakob Bobbi Lindahl, Hanna Lindblad, Christofer Lindström, Christoffer Löwenadler, Karin Mårtenson Ghods (cover Madame Morrible), Alecsander Javier Nilsson, Freja Pennsäter, Kajsa Petersson, Robert Sillberg, Oscar Sundling Wallin, Lina Svahn Larsson (cover Galinda/Glinda), Veronika Wallentin.