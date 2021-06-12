Sweden Eases Restrictions For Theatres

Restrictions are slowely lifted in Sweden as of 1st of June

Current restrictions are:

Indoor without seats max of 8

Indoor with numbered seats max of 50

Outdoor standing max of 100

Outdoor seated max of 500

Distance restrictions are still in place as well as max of 4 people seated together.

Currently around 50 % of the population has got is first vaccin shot and the numbers of sicks are decreasing so there is a plan to open the country more step by step. Next step is 1st of July.