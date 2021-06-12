Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sweden Eases Restrictions For Theatres

Jun. 12, 2021  

Sweden Eases Restrictions For Theatres Restrictions are slowely lifted in Sweden as of 1st of June

Current restrictions are:

  • Indoor without seats max of 8
  • Indoor with numbered seats max of 50
  • Outdoor standing max of 100
  • Outdoor seated max of 500

Distance restrictions are still in place as well as max of 4 people seated together.

Currently around 50 % of the population has got is first vaccin shot and the numbers of sicks are decreasing so there is a plan to open the country more step by step. Next step is 1st of July.


From This Author Annette Stolt