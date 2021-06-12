Sweden Eases Restrictions For Theatres
Sweden ease restrictions for theatres
Restrictions are slowely lifted in Sweden as of 1st of June
Current restrictions are:
- Indoor without seats max of 8
- Indoor with numbered seats max of 50
- Outdoor standing max of 100
- Outdoor seated max of 500
Distance restrictions are still in place as well as max of 4 people seated together.
Currently around 50 % of the population has got is first vaccin shot and the numbers of sicks are decreasing so there is a plan to open the country more step by step. Next step is 1st of July.